Packers’ 2017 preseason schedule released
Football season just got a bit closer.
The NFL released its 2017 preseason schedule Monday afternoon, a slate of exhibition games that pits the Green Bay Packers against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.
Specific dates and times will be announced later.
Check out the Packers’ full preseason schedule below:
|Dates
|Opponent
|Aug. 10-13
|vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Aug. 17-21
|at Washington Redskins
|Aug. 24-27
|at Denver Broncos
|Aug. 31
|vs. Los Angeles Rams