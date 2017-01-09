Veteran forward Mike Dunleavy Jr. will join Hawks roster

Following a phone call with Mike Budenholzer, veteran forward Mike Dunleavy Jr., the NBA-ready return in the Kyle Korver trade, will join the Atlanta Hawks roster.

The 36-year-old wing considered pushing for a buyout with his new team, according to multiple reports, but instead he will report to Atlanta for his physical on Tuesday. Dunleavy is expected to join the team prior to Friday night’s home game against the Boston Celtics.

Dunleavy, who was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers along with all-but-retired guard Mo Williams and a protected 2019 first-round pick for Korver, spoke with Budenholzer prior to Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline to report and was reportedly offered assurances that he has a place in the Hawks’ plans, according to The Vertical.

Sources: Once Dunleavy was convinced that Budenholzer wanted him, there was no more discussion of buyout. Significant respect between them. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 9, 2017

Dunleavy’s playing time diminished in Cleveland, where he averaged 4.6 points in 23 games this season.

With top backup Tim Hardaway Jr. and 2016 first-round picks Taurean Prince and DeAndre Bembry vying for minutes on the wing, it is unclear how big of a role Dunleavy, who is signed through the 2017-18 season with $1.6 million guaranteed, will play in Atlanta. There is still a chance the Hawks could find a trade partner for Dunleavy — who reportedly wanted to play for a contender this season — though Atlanta and Cleveland could not find a third team before the Korver was made official on Saturday afternoon.