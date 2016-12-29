Will DeMarcus Ware return to the Dallas Cowboys in 2017?

A free agent in 2017, could Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware make a return to the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason?

When the Dallas Cowboys released nine-year defensive end DeMarcus Ware in March of 2014, it mark a new era of fiscal responsibility in Dallas. To part ways with the franchise’s all-time sack leader was no small move. But after posting a then career-low 6.0 sacks the previous season, it was time for the Cowboys to part ways with the pricey veteran who refused to take a pay cut.

For the past three seasons, Ware has played for the Denver Broncos. The Cowboys former first round selection out of Troy in 2005, won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Broncos dominating defense last year. But this season, the now 34-year old pass rusher was limited to just 10 games due to injury. In fact, Denver placed Ware on Injured Reserved earlier this week due to a back injury. It appears to be the end of his career with the Broncos.

Some are speculating this could mark the end of Ware’s career in the NFL entirely. This season, the 12-year defender recorded new career lows in both total tackles (15) and sacks (4.0).

Due to a lingering back injury, Ware missed all of the Broncos’ offseason training programs, not even practicing at all until late-August. Then the veteran rusher suffered a broken forearm in Week Two that sidelined him for five games.

With his recent injury history and age, Ware is unlikely to draw much attention this offseason in free agency. And due to that fact, the Cowboys may be more willing to re-sign him as a strong veteran force who could help mold their young defensive line as a sort of player/coach. Especially if Ware is willing to sign on the cheap.

Ware will go down as one of the greatest Dallas Cowboys in history and should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. During his nine seasons in Dallas, the talented defender recorded 117.0 sacks. Although Ware is undoubtedly nearing the end of his career, it doesn’t mean he is without worth. Especially as a leader in the locker room and a mentor to young players like fellow pass rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory in Dallas.

This article originally appeared on