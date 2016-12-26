Travis Kelce goes for 80-yard touchdown (Video)

The Kansas City Chiefs might have the best tight end in football. Here is Travis Kelce embarrassing the Denver Broncos defense for an 80-yard touchdown.

The Kansas City Chiefs came out with a bang in the first quarter against the rival Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Alex Smith and wide receiver Tyreek Hill had pay dirts of their own.

Tight end Travis Kelce decided that he wanted to get into the Broncos’ end zone in the first quarter as well. Here is Kelce humiliating the Broncos defense on this wonderful 80-yard touchdown reception from Smith.

Smith did what he normally does by targeting his Pro Bowl tight end in the flats. Kelce would take that pass from Smith to the house for 80 yards to go up 20-7 on the rival Broncos later in the first quarter. The made Cairo Santos PAT would make it 21-7 Chiefs to start the second quarter.

Kansas City has already clinched an AFC playoff spot in Week 16. Denver has to win this game and then get some help to get into the 2016 AFC Playoffs as the No. 6 seed. The Broncos are in serious jeopardy of joining the Carolina Panthers on the couch for these NFL Playoffs. Denver and Carolina played in Super Bowl 50 not quite a year ago.

Kansas City isn’t the most exciting team in the AFC, but the Chiefs could be a difficult matchup for the New England Patriots this January. The Chiefs don’t turn the football over and force turnovers on defense.

If they can continue to chalk up the occasional explosive play on offense, then the Chiefs can get to their first Super Bowl since Len Dawson was quarterbacking the AFL franchise. Yes, it has been that long for Chiefs fans to seriously consider the idea of hoisting a Lombardi Trophy. The 2016 Chiefs are looking good late.

