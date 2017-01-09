Think Super Bowl beer is costly? Try ordering the popcorn!

If you’re lucky enough to have Super Bowl XLIX tickets, then the cost of a measly order of nachos, fries or pretzels is probably chump change to you.

But maybe you’re more into red wine than Red Vines, in which case it may surprise you to know that alcohol — while expensive — apparently isn’t the most costly thing on the menu at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Sure, a glass of vino’s gonna set you back. And yeah, a bottle of beer will deflate your wallet, too. But there’s plenty more to spend your hard-earned cash on.

We played this game last year, so let’s resurrect the pop quiz:

Which of these beverages will set you back the most?

How much would you expect to pay for these snackable items?

As we did last year, we’ll hit up social media (below) for the answers. But a few quick takeaways? If you’re looking for value, the chicken-strips-and-fries combo appears to be your best deal, while the $15 popcorn ($15!) appears to be the most expensive thing on the menu.

Better be some damn good popcorn.

And now for your answers:

