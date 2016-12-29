Relive Rex Ryan’s most hilarious soundbites from his time with the Bills

Rex Ryan’s two-year run with the Buffalo Bills didn’t produce much on-field success but one thing the former head coach could pull off was an entertaining news conference.

From wearing a helmet to eating doggie treats, Ryan, who was fired earlier this week, could provide soundbites unlike any other NFL coach. Take a look at some of his best.

After combing through a ton of video, here's the best of the best of Rex Ryan at the podium. He sure said a lot over 2 years. #Bills @News_8 pic.twitter.com/a0POyFPPiq — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) December 29, 2016

Ryan’s 15-16 mark in Buffalo might not be all that memorable but his interactions with the press will be unforgettable.