Panthers: Now on the Clock

The Carolina Panthers will have a Top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft…

Finishing with a 6-10 record, the Carolina Panthers will select 8th in the upcoming NFL Draft. When the Panthers are on the clock in April their immediate needs vary and general manager Dave Gettleman is best known for selecting the best player available.

In need of assistance at offensive tackle, defensive end, running back, and safety it remains to be seen if one of those positions coincides with Gettleman’s philosophy.

Looking back over the past ten years of draft history the following players were selected as the 8th overall pick.

2007 – Jamaal Anderson – DE – Atlanta Falcons

A seven year veteran with four different teams, Anderson recorded 132 tackles with seven and a half sacks over his career.

2008 – Derrick Harvey – DE – Jacksonville Jaguars

A five year veteran with three different teams, Harvey recorded 92 tackles with with eight sacks over his career.

2009 – Eugene Monroe – OT – Jacksonville Jaguars

A seven year veteran with two different teams, plagued by injuries Monroe played in only 93 of a possible 130 games over his career.

2010 – Rolando McClain – LB – Oakland Raiders

Currently a suspended member of the Dallas Cowboys, McClain has struggled with drug abuse failing multiple tests. He could return in November 2017.

2011 – Jake Locker – QB – Tennessee Titans

In four seasons of both starter and backup roles Locker posted a 27-22 touchdown to interception ratio and a career 79.0 passer rating.

2012 – Ryan Tannehill – QB – Miami Dolphins

Tannehill has been sidelined since December 11 with a knee injury but could return to play this week against Pittsburgh. He is 37-40 since his debut.

2013 – Tavon Austin – WR – St. Louis Rams

Still a member of the Rams, Austin has accumulated over 4,300 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns.

2014 – Justin Gilbert – CB – Cleveland Browns

Now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown has recorded only three tackles this season.

2015 – Vic Beasley – LB – Atlanta Falcons

After struggling initially Beasley has enjoyed a breakout second year. The NFL leader in sacks (15.5) Beasley also added 39 tackles for the 11-5 Falcons.

2016 – Jack Conklin – OT – Tennessee Titans

All initial indications point to Conklin protecting quarterback Marcus Mariota for years to come.

Recent picks aside it appears that selecting at the number eight overall position is just as much of

a crapshoot as any other position in the draft. Number one picks sometime fail and sometimes you find a hidden gem (i.e. Tom Brady) but the position taken by Gettleman and the Panthers will speak volumes as to their current roster priorities.

Options that may or may not be available when the Panthers are on the clock include the following top projections.

Offensive Tackle – Ryan Ramczyk (WIS)

Defensive End – Tim Williams (ALA)

Running Back – Leonard Fournette (LSU)

Safety – Jamal Adams (LSU)

Carolina has a history of productive top-ten picks throughout the history of the franchise including stars Kerry Collins, Tim Biakabutuka, Julius Peppers, Jordan Gross, Cam Newton, and Luke Kuechly.

