Panthers Making the Case: Ted Ginn

Should the Carolina Panthers extend Ted Ginn or let him walk in 2017?

As the offseason approaches and free agency gets closer, we will make the case for and against signing each Carolina Panthers free agent. For our third edition, we examine the case of wide receiver Ted Ginn. Should he stay or go in 2017?

RE-SIGN:

Arguably, Ginn has been Carolina’s most consistent wide receiver over the past couple of seasons. While he does not possess a complete arsenal of weapons, Ginn is a threat in the deep passing game, trick plays, motion plays, and reverses. When targeted, Ginn had a completion percentage higher than any other wide receiver on the Panthers. A bit surprising considering his average air distance per attempt is more than any other receiver.

He has mentioned he wants to come back and with his age and reputation, should be re-signed on a team friendly deal. Even if the Panthers do upgrade at receiver this offseason and Ginn slips down the totem pole, his salary should still be consistent with what he would provide. If the Panthers do not get the chance to upgrade at wide out this year, he will be in a role that gives Carolina solid bang for their buck.

LET WALK:

Ginn led the team in drops and was not one of the two most targeted players on the team. He is a bit of a one-trick pony when it comes to route running with a go route and drag about all he has in the arsenal. At age 31, he is not getting any faster.

Wide receiver is a position in which the Panthers need to upgrade. However, Ginn is the only current wide receiver that is a free agent. Carolina would be hard pressed to improve the position without using his roster spot and potential salary on an upgrade.

