With the Chargers following the Rams to LA, the football world’s focus turns to the Raiders and their attempt to move to Las Vegas.

While owner Mark Davis secured a proposal for a $1.9 billion stadium on the Strip, there are unresolved issues with prospective partner Sheldon Adelson that could threaten to derail the deal. But Raiders executives this week told the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board that Goldman Sachs has guaranteed the necessary financing for the move, with or without Adelson, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported Thursday. The current stadium plan calls for $650 million from the casino mogul.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II confirmed to the Review Journal that NFL team owners were told that the Raiders had secured that option at a Wednesday meeting at New York. Three-quarters of the league’s 32 owners would have to approve relocation. A vote is not expected until the owners’ annual meeting in Phoenix in late March.

The Raiders were denied in their attempt to move back to LA in the last vote, with the Rams approved and the Chargers given the option of joining them if they failed to negotiate a new stadium deal in San Diego. It’s not clear if Davis has the support to relocate, but regardless of where the Raiders play next season, it appears they may have some new fans.