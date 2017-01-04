NFL Playoffs 2017: All 50 Super Bowl Winners in History

Ahead of the 2017 NFL playoffs, a list of all 50 previous Super Bowl winners league history.

The 2016 regular season has come and gone in the NFL. Now the real fun begins as the 12 teams who made the postseason begin for a long road ahead. By no means are the 2017 NFL Playoffs going to be either predictable or a cakewalk. It’s been a year of variance and unexpected outcomes, so why would the postseason be any different? But in the end, it’s all to fight for the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl 51.

Of the 12 remaining teams, three have never been champions. Those teams are the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and the Houston Texans. The Texans are hoping to be able to win their first at home as the big game is being played in NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. Whoever wins will join an illustrious list of 50 teams that have stood atop the league, looking down at the rest.

Contrarily, two of the 12 teams that enter the 2017 NFL Playoffs are among the leaders in most Super Bowl titles won in NFL history. The Pittsburgh Steelers sit atop that list, having won six in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys sit just behind with their five wins in the history of the league’s big game. Nothing’s written in stone for 2017, surely, but the Steelers could either increase their lead in that regard or the Cowboys could catch up.

No matter what, though one team will be the 51st winner of the Super Bowl. Who will they join? Here are the 50 previous Super Bowl winners in NFL history:

50 (2016): Denver Broncos

XLIX (2015): New England Patriots

XLVIII (2014): Seattle Seahawks

XLVII (2013): Baltimore Ravens

XLVI (2012): New York Giants

XLV (2011): Green Bay Packers

XLIV (2010): New Orleans Saints

XLIII (2009): Pittsburgh Steelers

XLII (2008): New York Giants

XLI (2007): Indianapolis Colts

XL (2006): Pittsburgh Steelers

XXXIX (2005): New England Patriots

XXXVIII (2004): New England Patriots

XXXVII (2003): Tampa Bay Buccaneers

XXXVI (2002): New England Patriots

XXXV (2001): Baltimore Ravens

XXXIV (2000): St Louis Rams

XXXIII (1999): Denver Broncos

XXXII (1998): Denver Broncos

XXXI (1997): Green Bay Packers

XXX (1996): Dallas Cowboys

XXIX (1995): San Francisco 49ers

XXVIII (1994): Dallas Cowboys

XXVII (1993): Dallas Cowboys

XXVI (1992): Washington Redskins

XXV (1991): New York Giants

XXIV (1990): San Francisco 49ers

XXIII (1989): San Francisco 49ers

XXII (1988): Washington Redskins

XXI (1987): New York Giants

XX (1986): Chicago Bears

XIX (1985): San Francisco 49ers

XVIII (1984): Los Angeles Raiders

XVII (1983): Washington Redskins

XVI (1982): San Francisco 49ers

XV (1981): Oakland Raiders

XIV (1980): Pittsburgh Steelers

XIII (1979): Pittsburgh Steelers

XII (1978): Dallas Cowboys

XI (1977): Oakland Raiders

X (1976): Pittsburgh Steelers

IX (1975): Pittsburgh Steelers

VIII (1974): Miami Dolphins

VII (1973): Miami Dolphins

VI (1972): Dallas Cowboys

V (1971): Baltimore Colts

IV (1970): Kansas City Chiefs

III (1969): New York Jets

II (1968): Green Bay Packers

I (1967): Green Bay Packers

It’s truly anyone’s guess as to which of the 12 teams in the 2017 NFL Playoffs will join this group of 50 winners. Even the most dominant teams have glaring flaws as they enter the postseason. While that may be the case, though, the dozen teams all work towards the singular and similar goal of adding their name to this list.

