NFL Playoffs 2017: All 50 Super Bowl Winners in History
Ahead of the 2017 NFL playoffs, a list of all 50 previous Super Bowl winners league history.
The 2016 regular season has come and gone in the NFL. Now the real fun begins as the 12 teams who made the postseason begin for a long road ahead. By no means are the 2017 NFL Playoffs going to be either predictable or a cakewalk. It’s been a year of variance and unexpected outcomes, so why would the postseason be any different? But in the end, it’s all to fight for the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl 51.
Of the 12 remaining teams, three have never been champions. Those teams are the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and the Houston Texans. The Texans are hoping to be able to win their first at home as the big game is being played in NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. Whoever wins will join an illustrious list of 50 teams that have stood atop the league, looking down at the rest.
Contrarily, two of the 12 teams that enter the 2017 NFL Playoffs are among the leaders in most Super Bowl titles won in NFL history. The Pittsburgh Steelers sit atop that list, having won six in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys sit just behind with their five wins in the history of the league’s big game. Nothing’s written in stone for 2017, surely, but the Steelers could either increase their lead in that regard or the Cowboys could catch up.
No matter what, though one team will be the 51st winner of the Super Bowl. Who will they join? Here are the 50 previous Super Bowl winners in NFL history:
50 (2016): Denver Broncos
XLIX (2015): New England Patriots
XLVIII (2014): Seattle Seahawks
XLVII (2013): Baltimore Ravens
XLVI (2012): New York Giants
XLV (2011): Green Bay Packers
XLIV (2010): New Orleans Saints
XLIII (2009): Pittsburgh Steelers
XLII (2008): New York Giants
XLI (2007): Indianapolis Colts
XL (2006): Pittsburgh Steelers
XXXIX (2005): New England Patriots
XXXVIII (2004): New England Patriots
XXXVII (2003): Tampa Bay Buccaneers
XXXVI (2002): New England Patriots
XXXV (2001): Baltimore Ravens
XXXIV (2000): St Louis Rams
XXXIII (1999): Denver Broncos
XXXII (1998): Denver Broncos
XXXI (1997): Green Bay Packers
XXX (1996): Dallas Cowboys
XXIX (1995): San Francisco 49ers
XXVIII (1994): Dallas Cowboys
XXVII (1993): Dallas Cowboys
XXVI (1992): Washington Redskins
XXV (1991): New York Giants
XXIV (1990): San Francisco 49ers
XXIII (1989): San Francisco 49ers
XXII (1988): Washington Redskins
XXI (1987): New York Giants
XX (1986): Chicago Bears
XIX (1985): San Francisco 49ers
XVIII (1984): Los Angeles Raiders
XVII (1983): Washington Redskins
XVI (1982): San Francisco 49ers
XV (1981): Oakland Raiders
XIV (1980): Pittsburgh Steelers
XIII (1979): Pittsburgh Steelers
XII (1978): Dallas Cowboys
XI (1977): Oakland Raiders
X (1976): Pittsburgh Steelers
IX (1975): Pittsburgh Steelers
VIII (1974): Miami Dolphins
VII (1973): Miami Dolphins
VI (1972): Dallas Cowboys
V (1971): Baltimore Colts
IV (1970): Kansas City Chiefs
III (1969): New York Jets
II (1968): Green Bay Packers
I (1967): Green Bay Packers
It’s truly anyone’s guess as to which of the 12 teams in the 2017 NFL Playoffs will join this group of 50 winners. Even the most dominant teams have glaring flaws as they enter the postseason. While that may be the case, though, the dozen teams all work towards the singular and similar goal of adding their name to this list.