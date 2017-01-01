NFC Wild Card 2016: Complete TV schedule

The NFL regular season is behind us, but the playoffs will be starting up next weekend with a full slate of NFC games to be played on both days.

Now that the regular season is behind us, it’s time to dig in on some playoff football. There might not be a more exciting time of the year for football, as the NFC Wild Card Weekend will lead into the National Championship Game next Monday.

But if you like real football, then the NFL Playoffs is going to be where the action is next weekend. The NFC picture set itself in stone on Sunday, with a Wild Card weekend on tap that looks to be exciting.

The Cowboys and Falcons are the top two seeds in the conference, but four really solid teams will be battling for the right to meet them in two weeks time. The Seahawks are the top Wild Card seed but will be getting a matchup against either the Packers or Lions — based on the outcome of tonight’s Sunday Night game.

The Giant are the highest non-divisional winner, meaning they can expect a matchup against the winner of tonight’s Packers-Lions game. The loser will head to Seattle for a winnable but still intimidating game.

Here’s a look at when this year’s NFC Wild Card games will be played.

Note: Official kickoff times will be placed below when they are announced. Check back later for official start times.

Saturday

Lions/Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks — 8:20pm ET on NBC

Sunday

New York Giants vs. Lions/Packers — 4:15pm ET on FOX

With the road to the Super Bowl going through Dallas and Atlanta — against two good but beatable teams — we’re in for an exciting NFC side of the playoff bracket. All of that kicks off next weekend, with AFC Wild Card games scheduled for these two days as well. Check here for those kickoff times and TV schedules.

