Four Bengals Land On Pro Football Focus All-Pro Teams

Pro Football Focus has released its All-Pro Teams and four Bengals have made the cut.

Although Cincinnati Bengals fans haven’t had much to cheer about this year, we can enter the offseason with a bit of positive momentum.

After finishing the season with a record of 6-9-1, the Cincinnati Bengals can forget almost everything that has happened this season. An injury-plagued roster, as well as inconsistent production, makes for a tough season. Additionally, the constant burden of getting that playoff win under Marvin Lewis has pretty much fatigued the whole fan base at this point.

The Light at the End of the Tunnel for The Cincinnati Bengals

Pro Football Focus has just released its All-Pro Team and Kevin Zeitler, Andrew Whitworth, Vontaze Burfict, and Alex Erickson made the list.

Kevin Zeitler made the cut as the second team at right guard. The sixth year Wisconsin native was a staple in the interior this season. A strong offensive guard is hard to come by and the Bengals have a pretty good one in Zeitler. It looks like the hard work has paid off for the young offensive lineman.

Andrew Whitworth was chosen as the honorable mention selection at left tackle. An interesting note is that Pro Football Focus actually grades Whitworth as the Number 2 ranked tackle in the NFL. Fans witnessed a pretty strong performance this year from the veteran.

Vontaze Burfict made the list as an honorable mention selection at linebacker. The injury bug hindered some of Burfict’s season which kept him off of the first and second teams. Burfict hasproven to be one of the league’s most productive tacklers. He has his issues, yet he can be on top of the NFL leaderboards for the next 5-6 years. I think I can handle that.

A bit of a surprise?

Former Wisconsin walk-on and undrafted free agent Alex Erickson earned his way on the list as the second team kick returner. The rookie racked up an average of 27.9 yards per return this season. Fans can expect that to improve with experience. Fans can remember Erickson as the go-to receiver during pre-season competition. His athleticism proved to be enough to make the 53-man roster following training camp. It could be said that he has made good of his opportunity so far. Congratulations, Alex, on a great achievement for the year.

This is a great accomplishment no matter if you are selected as a first team, second team, or honorable mention selection. This lists the league’s best players for the season. It’s refreshing to know that some of our guys are doing their job. The offseason is among us. Bengals fans can rest assured that there will be plenty of things to talk about in the coming months.

