Dez Bryant, Dak Prescott Tie Game Up in Fourth (Video)

Dez Bryant bodies out the defender for the touchdown, then quarterback Dak Prescott keeps it himself on the QB keeper to make this a tie game for the Cowboys.

Clutch time in the present, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott looks for his playmaker to make the game changing plays for this young team.

The catch for the score by Bryant was reminiscent of what has defined this dominant receiver’s career since he’s come in this league. Bryant used to big body near the goal-line to leap up and snag the ball at its highest point on the inside slant.

From what was a reeling Dallas defense, now the Green Bay Packers defense is on mend; now having given up consecutive touchdowns on back to back Dallas drives, Green Bay now will look to their all world quarterback to work some playoff magic.

Dallas’ star rookies have look anything but since Dak’s interception midway through the third quarter. Ezekiel Elliot has started to find holes and has compiled a steady 22 carries for 125 yards. Prescott himself has put up an impressive stat line thus far having gone 21/33 for 260 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Dez.

Dez Bryant’s history with the Packers in recent memory has been nothing short of magnetic. The much maligned wide receiver went through the dramatic fall out from “The Catch” moment in a previous playoff match up that resulted into a new rule change on the possession dialogue of catching and controlling of a football. Then earlier this season Dez was completely shut out by the Packers.

Bryant has responded magnificently in this game with nine catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Can he and the future of this team lead the Cowboys back with less than two minutes remaining against the Packers? Another drama filled finish coming up.

This article originally appeared on