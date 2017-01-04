Cowboys sign former top 10 pick Cooper for depth on line

FRISCO, Texas (AP) The Dallas Cowboys have signed guard Jonathan Cooper, hoping the top 10 pick from 2013 can provide depth in the playoffs on the injury-plagued left side of the line.

La’el Collins has been out since Week 3 with a torn ligament in his right big toe but could be pulled off injured reserve for the divisional playoff Jan. 15. The Cowboys are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and have a first-round bye.

Ron Leary, a former starter who replaced Collins, has been battling a bad back. He was active but didn’t play in the regular-season finale at Philadelphia.

Cooper was the seventh overall pick out of North Carolina by Arizona in 2013 but was traded in March to New England. He was most recently with Cleveland.

The Cowboys also waived guard Ryan Seymour and signed receiver Shaquelle Evans to the practice squad.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL