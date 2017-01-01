Colts veteran Robert Mathis receives ovation in the locker room after final game

After 14 years as an Indianapolis Colt, linebacker Robert Mathis played his final NFL game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which the Colts won to finish 8-8 on the season. Mathis forced a fumble in the victory, and handed the football off to his wife in the stands.

After the game, Mathis got an ovation from his teammates.

Mathis, a six-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion, announced that he planned to retire after the game on Friday.

🎉👍🏿✌🏿🎉😎😢 Love Y'all

