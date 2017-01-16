Carolina Panthers: Will Ted Ginn Be On 2017 Roster?

Ted Ginn has contributed as a big play threat in the Carolina Panthers offense. As a free agent it will be interesting to see if his value holds up.

As the NFL Playoffs rage on, the teams that were unable to make the postseason are licking their wounds to prepare for the 2017 campaign. One aspect of that is making plans for the number of free agents on the roster. The Carolina Panthers are in such a position, as there are a number of important free agents looking for bigger paydays.

One such player is wide receiver Ted Ginn. It will be interesting to watch how the Panthers front office plans on dealing with this offensive threat.

Being in Carolina has been a benefit for both sides of the agreement. In his three years with the Panthers, Ginn has put up his three highest totals for reception yards of his career. Even when he joined the Arizona Cardinals for the 2014 season, his stats took a drastic plunge. Cam Newton must have a special place in his heart for Ginn, or maybe it’s his speed that allows him to get open as a key part of this offense. Either way, both parties have benefited with Ginn in the lineup.

This is why the free agent conversation around him will be so compelling. The Panthers have done a great job strengthening their receiving core. Kelvin Benjamin, Devin Funchess and Greg Olsen are the main options for the passing attack. Ginn usually fell into line after those three, consistently being used as a deep threat. His value wasn’t limited to that position, however, as he also helped on special teams as a returner.

The Panthers have clear options now if they can’t come to an agreement with Ginn. Philly Brown was expected to make leaps and bounds as a primary target, but his development ebbs and flows, especially since he has shown a propensity to drop passes. Damiere Byrd and Brenton Bersin are also talented backup options that are ready to step in if Ginn leaves the organization. But both sides seem to be open to creating a contract that benefits both the player and the organization.

“I came back, why leave?” Ginn said as reported by Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer. “They treat us like men. They treat us like family. And that means a lot when you’re out here and you’re playing this game. And then you go on to (Coach Ron) Rivera, and the type of leadership he has and it fits my coaching.”

Carolina has referenced Ginn as an important part of this offense, but he is one of many free agent situations that need addressing during this off season. Fozzy Whittaker and Mike Remmers are also on the free agent list and that doesn’t include the host of defense players looking for new contracts.

The Panthers have a lot of salary cap space, but that doesn’t mean they will spend that money on another receiver. Ginn and Newton have performed well together in the past as they complement each other’s big play abilities. Moreover, Ginn did his part and contributed each year he played in Carolina. Unfortunately, these contract issues usually boil down to the dollar figures on the paper.

