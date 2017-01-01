Bills RB LeSean McCoy carted off the field with an ankle injury

Bills running back LeSean McCoy was carted off the field during the first half and will miss the remainder of the game against the Jets with an ankle injury, the Bills announced Sunday afternoon.

McCoy entered the game with 1,257 rushing yards on the season, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.

The injury means that McCoy will not be the AFC’s rushing leader this year, as he is trailing both DeMarco Murray and Le’Veon Bell by a few yards. Bell is inactive today, so it’s looking like Murray will win the AFC rushing race.

9564082-aaron-rodgers-nfl-detroit-lions-green-bay-packers

17

gallery: How to watch every NFL Week 17 game

Jeff Hanisch | USA TODAY Sports