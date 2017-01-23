Arthur Blank Taking all Falcons Employees to Super Bowl 51

The Atlanta Falcons are heading to the Super Bowl as an organization. Owner Arthur Blank has committed to taking every team employee with him to Houston.

News out of Atlanta on Monday is that Arthur Blank will take every Atlanta Falcons employee to Super Bowl 51.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank plans to take every employee in organization to Super Bowl. We're talking hundreds. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzAJC) January 23, 2017

The Atlanta Falcons owner is fresh off dancing the night away following his team’s 44-21 win in the NFC Championship Game. Blank is a very wealthy man, but not every owner is as generous. This certainly won’t be a gesture that comes cheap.

Will Brinson of CBSSports.com noted there are 150 employees listed on the Falcons official staff directory page. We can also assume there’s more, unlisted personnel that Blank is willing to bring to Houston. Brinson estimated a “super conservative” cost of $2,000 per person in the Super Bowl ticket alone. There’s also transportation from Atlanta to Houston and hotel stays for a lot of people.

All inclusive, Brinson believes we’re talking about, “over a million bucks coming out of Blank’s pocket”.

AJC: Must-see: Arthur Blank, wife dance after Falcons’ win https://t.co/7SaBCnPs0a — Atlanta News (@AtlantaNewsFeed) January 23, 2017

It’s understandable that Arthur Blank would go to such great lengths to enjoy the Super Bowl. The Falcons one and only trip to the big game was four years before Blank purchased the team for around $545 million. It has been quite the investment. In 2015, the Atlanta Business Chronicle valued the Falcons at $1.67 billion. Blank has not only doubled his money, but will cut the ribbon on a brand new, $1.5 billion stadium next season.

There’s no doubt a Falcons’ Super Bowl appearance adds to the spotlight over Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A Super Bowl win would be even better. It’s customary for the champions to play at home, in the first game of the next NFL season.

Arthur Blank was first brought into the media blitz during the 2007 Michael Vick fiasco. Vick denied the dogfighting accusations straight to Blank, who stuck by his quarterback. Vick was indicted and eventually plead guilty to all charges. Blank eventually put the betrayal behind him and forgave Michael Vick.

This article originally appeared on