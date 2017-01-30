49ers to hire FOX analyst, ex-NFL safety John Lynch as general manager

The San Francisco 49ers will hire former NFL safety and FOX analyst John Lynch as their new general manager, FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported Sunday.

Lynch, who hasn’t held a front-office position, will receive a six-year deal, ESPN reported. Lynch was named to nine Pro Bowls and helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title.

Lynch, who is one of 15 modern-day finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, takes over for Trent Baalke, who was fired earlier this month. The 49ers are coming off their second consecutive season with double-digit losses.

San Francisco fired Chip Kelly as head coach earlier this month after guiding the team to a 2-14 mark in his one season on the job. It’s the second straight year the 49ers have fired their head coach after one season, letting go of Jim Tomsula last offseason.

The 49ers are expected to hire Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to fill their head-coaching void after the Super Bowl. Vikings assistant GM George Paton and Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough both interviewed for the 49ers’ GM opening over the weekend.

Lynch, a hard-hitting safety during his 15-year career, played for his first 11 years in the NFL with the Bucs and his final four years with the Denver Broncos. Lynch played for Kyle Shanahan’s father, Mike, during his years with the Broncos.