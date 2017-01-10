2017 NFL Draft: Ranking the Oakland Raiders 5 Biggest Needs

To return as a contender next season, the Oakland Raiders must address their top positional needs during the 2017 NFL Draft.

All of that work to fall short must have the Oakland Raiders heartbroken heading into the offseason. However, with a loaded roster and only a few glaring needs, a strong offseason could put the Silver and Black right back in the mix in 2017.

Realistically, if it wasn’t for the loss of Derek Carr, the Raiders would likely still be alive in the hunt for a Lombardi Trophy. It happened, though, which means it’s time for the team to focus on how they can improve in the coming months. Free agency will obviously be a focus, but the 2017 NFL Draft also offers a unique opportunity to smooth some of this roster’s edges.

As you saw this past season, the Raiders fielded one of the top offenses in the NFL. Unfortunately, their defense didn’t hold up its end of the bargain on a weekly basis. Suffice it to say, that side of the football will get the majority of the attention in 2017.

Either way, there’s plenty of work to do be done. With the 24th overall pick this upcoming April, the Raiders can certainly do some damage. The Day 2 and Day 3 picks will probably help, too.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at Oakland’s five biggest draft needs as their offseason gets under way.

5. Running Back

I have to preface this by saying this need depends on what happens during free agency. If the Raiders find a way to re-sign Latavius Murray, this drops way down the priority list. However, seeing as that’s not guaranteed, I’m leaving the door open for this to be a significant need.

If Murray leaves, the Raiders will have Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington atop the depth chart. While that’s not the worst situation to be in, it’s not the greatest one either. Both are relatively inexperienced, and are more upside than anything else at this point.

What the Raiders need is a true No. 1 back. While some would say Murray doesn’t necessarily fit the bill, he’s much closer to it than Richard or Washington. Either way, providing Derek Carr with an equally intimidating run game would do wonders for the Oakland offense in 2017.

Especially with how loaded the 2017 draft class is at running back, the Raiders could potentially land a stud without having to spend a first-round pick at the position. There should be more than a few potential featured backs available between Rounds 2 and 4.

Again, if Murray’s still in Oakland, this is no longer a top need. However, if he takes his talents elsewhere this offseason, the Raiders must find a better top option than Richard or Washington. They’re both better served in complementary roles than the starting role.

4. Cornerback

When the Raiders signed Sean Smith and Reggie Nelson last offseason, it seemed safe to assume the secondary was good to go. Then they spent a first-round pick on Karl Joseph, and there was no way the Oakland pass defense could fail.

Well, that wasn’t exactly the case. Instead, they finished the year with the NFL’s 24th-ranked pass defense. They got better as the year went along, but it was an uninspiring performance from what looked like an improved unit. Maybe the loss of Charles Woodson was too much of a burden to bear?

It’s clear now that the Raiders must make further upgrades to the secondary this offseason. Especially with D.J. Hayden set to enter free agency and unlikely to be re-signed, this team can’t afford to ignore the cornerback position. It’s time to add some significant depth, and the 2017 NFL Draft is the perfect opportunity to do so.

What’s better is the 2017 cornerback class is packed full of potential. We’ve got first-round talents getting mocked on Day 2, which would lead us to believe there will be plenty of starting-caliber prospects available after Day 1.

The Raiders have two outstanding starters in Smith and David Amerson, but the depth at cornerback is subpar. Adding an early-round No. 3 during the draft would be a great way to improve this pass defense heading into what could be a huge 2017 campaign.

3. Tight End

Honestly, the overall play we saw from the Raiders’ tight ends in 2016 was a bit underwhelming. I expected big things from the group, and instead they failed to live up to the hype.

First, Lee Smith went down with a broken leg early in the year, sending him to IR. Then, in between battling injuries, Clive Walford didn’t answer the call during his sophomore season. Mychal Rivera was his usual reliable self in the passing game, but he’s essentially already hit his ceiling and is an average-at-best blocker.

What the Raiders need is a true difference maker. They need an exciting tight end who can take pressure off of Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree to carry the passing game. It seemed like Walford could be that guy, but I’d bet Oakland is tired of waiting for that time to come.

Like the cornerback position, the 2017 draft class offers plenty of talent at tight end. On top of there being a handful of Day 1 prospects, the number of early- to mid-round options is larger than normal.

This offense has the potential to be elite in the near future. The Raiders have an MVP-caliber quarterback, two outstanding receivers, one of the best offensive lines in football, and a near-workhorse back (if he re-signs). Adding a top-tier tight end to the mix would be the icing on the cake.

2. Defensive Tackle

Heading into the 2016 season, I thought defensive tackle was going to be one of Oakland’s biggest strengths. Instead, they spent most of the year desperately searching for consistent play from the position.

Justin Ellis was ineffective for most of the year, Dan Williams took a step back, Stacy McGee shined but was also injured, and rookie Jihad Ward was a hot mess. None of the Raiders’ defensive tackles could make a reliable impact, which has made the position a serious need heading into the 2017 offseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, only one of the Raiders’ interior defenders (Williams) finished in the top half of qualified players. It may not have seemed like it, but it was a bad year for the team’s defensive tackles.

That’s why some new blood is needed in 2017. That’s not to say that players like Ellis, Williams and Ward can’t make an impact moving forward, but adding another young, high-upside defensive tackle to the mix wouldn’t hurt. The need will only be exacerbated if McGee leaves via free agency. Improving the defense should be Oakland’s top priority in the coming months. While there are other positions that need help, defensive tackle is near the top of the list in terms of importance.

1. Middle Linebacker

I know I’m not the only one out there who believes Malcolm Smith is not the answer at middle linebacker. I’ve been a proponent for this team adding a new leader in the middle for the last couple of years, and that won’t change in 2017. Unfortunately, there aren’t a ton of options scheduled to hit the open market this offseason. Seeing as that’s the case, the 2017 NFL Draft will be the prime opportunity for Oakland to add a young star to its defense.

It just so happens there are a few worthy inside linebacker prospects who could be on the board when the Raiders pick at No. 24. Jarrad Davis and Zach Cunningham are both intriguing options who would be significant upgrades over Smith. There are other possibilities in later rounds, but I truly believe they should go for a linebacker on Day 1.

More than anything, I think the Raiders need a tone setter. They obviously have Khalil Mack serving in the superstar role, and plenty more talent littered about the defense. A physical, playmaking linebacker, though, could help get this Oakland defense on the right track. It would also help if they could find someone who can actually cover from that middle linebacker spot.

If the Raiders don’t add a new starter via free agency, they must do so during the draft. It’s time to give this team an extra edge on defense, and it starts with a stud middle linebacker.

