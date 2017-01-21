2016 Cleveland Browns roster analysis: The wide receivers

The Cleveland Browns put a lot of stock into the wide receiver position in 2016, and some players surprised while other disappointed.

For years the Cleveland Browns have failed to supplement their quarterbacks with top-notch pass catchers. Since 1999 the team has only produced two Pro Bowl wide receivers, Braylon Edwards and Josh Gordon. The former first-round pick Edwards, was a one-year wonder in 2007 as he recorded 1,289 yards and hauled in 16 touchdowns. That was the only season in which he registered over 1,000-yard mark and double-digit touchdowns.

Josh Gordon, as we all know, has spent too much of his short career suspended. Gordon has a long list of baggage and his NFL career has been in serious jeopardy for some time. In 2013, his second pro season, Gordon posted record-breaking numbers. He led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,646. His totals were also good enough to become the Browns all time single-season receiving yards leader ahead of Braylon Edwards and Webster Slaughter.

The Browns entered last offseason with a major concern at the wide receiver position with the absence of the unreliable Josh Gordon. The team choose to address their need at the position by drafting Corey Coleman in the first round and then drafting three more receivers throughout the draft.

The biggest contribution came not from one of these rookies but from a surprise candidate in Terrelle Pryor. Pryor, the quarterback turned wide receiver, emerged as the offense’s top receiver in 2016. In his first full season playing receiver Pryor broke the 1,000 yard mark. The most impressive part is Pryor was in his first season playing the position and has room to improve.

Going into this 2017 offseason, wide receiver isn’t as high as a priority for the team with the emergence of Pryor and a group of young athletic wide receivers led by Corey Coleman.

Terrelle Pryor

Age: 27

Experience: 5 seasons (1 at WR)

Contract Status: Free Agent this offseason (2017)

The Browns signed Pryor in the summer of 2015. He made the final 53-man roster coached by Mike Pettine. However, he was released a few days later after making the roster. Pryor remained a free agent after a few tryouts throughout the 2015 season. The Browns re-signed Pryor in December and he played in the final three games catching one pass for 42 yards.

Under the new regime led by Hue Jackson, the Browns extended a one-year qualifying offer to Pryor. Jackson was the Raiders head coach in 2011 at the time the Raiders drafted Pryor. Additionally, in 2015 when Jackson was offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, Pryor participated in mini camp as a quarterback for the Bengals. Hue Jackson had familiarity with Pryor as a person and as a player going into his first offseason as head coach.

In Pryor’s second offseason as a wide receiver, he had a better feel and comfort level for the position. It was evident in training camp, that he had a better understanding of the route tree and could execute routes easier. He also improved getting off the line of scrimmage, learning how opposing defensive backs play. After showing his steady improvement throughout camp and the preseason, Pryor was officially listed as a starting receiver alongside rookie Corey Coleman.

Following Corey Coleman’s broken hand suffered after Week 2, Pryor was the team’s undisputed number one receiver. It was with Coleman sidelined that Pryor had his breakout game in week three in Miami. Pryor was the Browns do-it-all playmaker that week, as he caught eight passes for 144 yards. Coach Jackson also used him in a special wildcat package when quarterback injuries were piling up. He rushed for 21 yards and a score on four carries while adding 35 yards through the air.

Pryor continued to prove all season long that his transition to receiver was no hoax but he was a legitimate threat to opposing defensive secondaries. What made Pryor so successful was that he learned how to use his size and speed against defenders. At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, he is substantially bigger than opposing defensive backs.

Pryor also has elite speed which gave the Browns a weapon vertically or in open space. With his size and athleticism he is a red zone nightmare with the ability to locate the ball in the air and win at the point of attack. The Browns force-fed him as he was targeted a team high 140 times, which was 12th most in the league.

Pryor is a free agent and will likely be seeking a multi-year contract. It has been reported he wants money similar to other top receivers starting at the $10 million range.

2016 Stats:

Tgt Rec Yds TD

140 77 1,007 4

2017 Outlook:

Pryor developed into the team’s best receiver this season and was counted on to be a large part of their offensive production. The Browns have found a diamond in the rough with Pryor as a receiver. He should be the top free agent priority for the team as he is a solid second receiver with the potential to be a number one. Both sides have shown interest on getting a deal done and he should remain in orange and brown next season.

As Pryor keeps learning the in’s and out’s of the position the sky is the limit for his development. Heading into next season the Browns can count on Pryor to be a starting receiver, building on this season’s success and produce accordingly.

Terrelle Pryor WR, Cleveland Browns A In his first full season as a wide receiver Pryor became the top playmaker on the Browns offense. He also accomplished a feat only seven Browns receivers in history have done, surpassing 1,000 yards in a single-season.

Corey Coleman

Age: 22

Experience: 1 year

Contract Status: Free Agent 2021

Corey Coleman was selected by the Browns in the first round, 15th overall out of Baylor University in last April’s draft. In his three-year career as a Baylor Bear, he posted 3,009 yards and 33 touchdowns. In 2015 he won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the nation’s best receiver.

Under the offensive-minded Hue Jackson, the team coveted adding a number one playmaking receiver. The Browns were originally slated to pick second overall but after two separate trade downs to acquire additional draft picks they ended up in the 15th spot. Cleveland made Coleman the first receiver selected over other eventual first rounders in Will Fuller, Josh Doctson and Laquon Treadwell.

Coleman was an ideal fit for Jackson’s offense because of his elite ability to stretch the field. The Browns offense has been missing a receiver with the ability to take the top off the defense for a while and Coleman adds that element.

Coleman lacks size, listed at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds, but he makes up for it with his natural athletic ability to leap and win contested jump balls. His pre-draft concerns were if his size would affect his ability to transition against physical cornerbacks. Another concern was his lack of running the whole route tree at Baylor. Baylor primarily got him the ball quickly in space or threw it deep to him on fades or posts. Developing crisp intermediate routes will be the key for his long-term success.

In his rookie season with the Browns, Coleman flashed the potential which made him a top-20 draft selection. In the home opener against Baltimore, it seemed like he had his “I arrived at the NFL moment,” scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter and catching five passes for 104 yards on the day. Coleman showed his potential to be a lethal number one receiver as he burnt the defense vertically for his first touchdown.

Following the rookie’s impressive game, he broke his hand in practice the ensuing week. He was then sidelined six weeks before playing again in Week 9 against Dallas. In his return, Coleman struggled. With inconsistent play across the offense it was challenging for the rookie to make an impact. Coleman caught one touchdown in his return and didn’t surpass 50 receiving yards in a single game.

It was a disappointment for the team’s top draft selection to be sidelined for a meaningful amount of games during his rookie year. Experience is a rookie’s best friend and Coleman missed out on a large amount snaps that would help aid his development and transition into the league.

2016 Stats:

Tgt Rec Yds TD

73 33 413 3

2017 Outlook:

Heading into Coleman’s first full offseason it will be crucial for the now sophomore receiver to stay healthy. His priority should be to get bigger, faster and stronger in the Browns’ strength and conditioning program. With a whole summer to retool and reassemble his offense, Coach Jackson will be excited to have a healthy Coleman to make him a featured part of his offense. T

Corey Coleman WR, Cleveland Browns C The injury to Coleman, and all practically all their quarterbacks, derailed the offense’s season plans. Coleman flashed his big time playmaking ability in Week 2 but his hand injury created a major setback for the promising rookie. If healthy in 2017, Coleman should be in store for a big season.

Andrew Hawkins

Age: 30

Experience: 6 years

Contract Status: Free Agent 2018

The veteran “Hawk” was the oldest and most experienced of the young wide receivers group. In his third season with the Browns, Hawkins was the team’s slot receiver but played a larger role with the absence of Corey Coleman. He logged 62.82 percent of the snaps, second most behind Pryor. Hawkins served as a team captain and has been praised for his leadership on and off the field.

In October, Hawkins, Josh McCown, and three other NFL players met with lawmakers in Washington D.C about social justice reform and change. Hawkins has been active in promoting social justice by professional athletes. In December before the holidays, he surprised a school of 300 students and teachers with Christmas presents. His care for the community surrounding Cleveland as well as for the country indicate what type of person and teammate he is. Hawkins’ leadership on and off the field resonates well with the younger players on the team.

In the middle stretch of the season, when the team was missing rookie Corey Coleman, Hawkins played his most productive football. He caught four balls for 56 yards and a score against New England as well as scoring two touchdowns a few weeks later against the New York Jets.

A few weeks ago Hawkins tweeted a hint at a possible retirement from football. Despite only being 30 years old, he has suffered a few concussions and nagging injuries throughout his career. Terrelle Pryor tweeted he needed fans support to help get Hawkins to play another year.

How about twitter help me get @Hawk to play another year!! — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) January 10, 2017

2016 Stats:

Tgt Rec Yds Td

53 33 324 3

2017 Outlook:

In this three years with the Browns, Hawkins has provided solid slot play with his shifty and quick route running. Now on the wrong side of 30, the Browns may look to get younger at the starting slot, via draft, free agency or with one of the younger receivers on the roster. If Hawkins does indeed play another year, he is a capable veteran backup, adding depth to a rather young receivers group.

Andrew Hawkins WR, Cleveland Browns C Hawkins filled in as the teams number two receiver in the absence of Corey Coleman and posted average production. He has been everything the team has needed in terms of a leader and mentor to younger players on the roster.

Josh Gordon

Age: 25

Experience: 3 years

Contract Status: Owned by Browns

After serving a full-year suspension in 2015, which prohibited him from being around the team or at the team’s facility, Gordon was reinstated a few days prior to the start of the 2016 training camp. With the reinstatement he was allowed to resume all team activities and play in the preseason. He then would be suspended the first four games of the season and be allowed to return to his first regular season action in Week 5.

Gordon battled a hamstring injury the first few weeks of camp. The team was patient with the receiver and were delighted to have the former All-Pro back. Reports from Berea said Gordon was thrilled to be back and that he was putting in the work to return to Pro Bowl form.

Gordon made his preseason debut in Week 3 against Tampa Bay. He caught two passes for 87 yards and one touchdown. In his first football action in over a year, Gordon showed his top-level talent and looked to have good chemistry with quarterback Robert Griffin III. The team was salivating at the though of having a wide receiver “Big 3” between Gordon, Pryor and Coleman. He also played in the preseason finale against Chicago catching two passes for 29 yards.

Through the first four weeks of the regular season, there was no news on Josh Gordon except that he was expected to return to regular season play against New England in Week 5. During the week of his anticipated return Gordon announced he would not be coming back and instead would be checking himself into rehab for alcohol.

At the same time as this disappointing but not surprising news, Gordon was involved in a paternity case where a DNA test revealed he was the father of a one-year-old girl. The combination of these two problems indicated he did not have his life together and was not ready for a return to the NFL.

2017 Outlook:

The Browns organization has given Josh Gordon numerous chances to get his life together and return to the team. However, he has failed countless times as he has now missed the last two full seasons. Hue Jackson is in the process of changing the culture of the Browns and having Gordon around doesn’t fit his plans. Gordon’s contract is still owned by the team, but the team will likely release him or attempt to trade him as it is now best to officially move on.

Josh Gordon WR, Cleveland Browns F- His 2013 season will go down as one of the best seasons ever by a Browns receiver. But his off-field baggage is too much for the Browns to deal with as they are in the process of changing the culture and mentality of the team.

Ricardo Louis

Age: 22

Experience: 1 year

Contract Status: Free Agent in 2020

The Browns weren’t finished drafting receivers in the 2016 draft following the selection of Corey Coleman. The team selected Ricardo Louis in the fourth round, 116th overall out of Auburn University. The rookie receiver saw an increased role when Coleman was sidelined. From weeks 3-8, Louis played over 60 percent of the snaps each week. From Week 9 to the end of the season, Louis played in less than 11 percent of snaps each game.

Although Louis’ role on offense was inconsistent, he served as a player on special teams. He embraced his special teams role as he forced one fumble and recovered two. Special teams coach Chris Tabor also tried Louis as a kick returner in four games. Louis returned nine kicks for an average of 18.2 yards per return.

As a receiver, Louis looked raw and inexperienced. Coming out of Auburn the concern was he was not fully developed with his route tree and he had inconsistent hands. Auburn used him as a gadget player, as they created touches for him on sweeps and designed plays. When it comes to solely winning against defensive backs, Louis is raw.

2016 Stats:

Tgt Rec Yds Td

35 18 205 0

2017 Outlook:

A full offseason of development will be key for Louis. As he continues to work on catching the ball with consistency and learning how to play receiver, he could develop a larger role in 2017. Louis is one of a few young, talented and inexperienced receivers on the roster. With his size and speed, Louis can push for a job playing the role of a big slot if he continues to work out the flaws in his game.

Ricardo Louis WR, Cleveland Browns C- Louis was not ready to become a major contributor his rookie season. As he worked on his craft of playing receiver in the NFL, Louis was a positive role player on special teams.

Rashard Higgins

Age: 22

Experience: 1 year

Contract Status: Free Agent in 2020

Higgins was another one of the four receivers the Browns selected in the 2016 NFL Draft. Nicknamed “Hollywood” Higgins in college for his flashy plays, he backed it up by being one of college football’s most productive players. In his three-year career, Higgins recorded 3,648 yards and 31 touchdowns. His most productive season came his sophomore season where he had 1,750 yards and 17 scores.

The high collegiate production of Higgins appealed to the front office, making for a good value pick in the fifth round. Although Higgins came from a pro college system it did not translate into having production in his rookie campaign. He was only on the field for 17.77 percent of offensive plays and had little to no role on special teams as he only played 5.62 percent of those snaps.

2016 Stats:

Tgt Rec Yds Td

12 6 77 0

2017 Outlook:

Higgins had a solid rookie training camp but could not translate that into much of a productive season. The goal for Higgins should be to bulk up his current 196 lb frame and come back stronger next season. A stronger Higgins would make him a candidate for an expanded role next season as a possession type receiver.

Rashard Higgins WR, Cleveland Browns D “Hollywood” struggled to receive substantial playing time in 2016. He had an extremely productive college career and the Browns will try to translate that to the next level in some capacity.

Jordan Payton

Age: 23

Experience: 1 year

Contract Status: Free Agent in 2020

Payton got a late start to learning the Browns playbook because of a new CBA rule that didn’t allow him to join the team until right before training camp. The rule was Payton could not participate in team activities until the UCLA school year ended.

As Payton played catch up most of the preseason he ran exclusively with the third team. He made the Browns final 53-man roster but was not in the receivers rotation. He only played in four games and caught one pass for thee yards.

In December it was announced Payton would be suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy for performance-enhancing drugs.

2017 Outlook:

Payton lacks breakaway speed but found ways to get open at UCLA. He can develop into a safety blanket or short yardage receiver in the future.

Jordan Payton WR, Cleveland Browns D Being suspended for four games and barely seeing the field on a 1-15 team is a rough start for any rookie.

