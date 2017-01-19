Valley of the Suns First DEBATE Podcast! KJ or Kidd?

We here at Valley of the Suns are just like you: We have opinions and sometimes when we disagree we debate them. It is part of the fun of sports.

Today we would like to unvail to you our first in a monthly series of Podcast debates, all centered around the Phoenix Suns.

These will take place every 30 days or so and will cover a so-far unknown number of topics. Each month, Site Expert Adam Maynes and Podcast Expert Kory Miller will chose a side on a given topic, then debate the sides in a Podcast which we will release on ValleyOfTheSuns.com and it’s corresponding social media.

We will then open the debate up to YOU, Valley of the Suns fans, and YOU will vote on which side YOU choose as the winner. The voting process will occur on both Twitter and Facebook and at the end of the month we will tally the two totals and on the beginning of the Next month’s debate Podcast, announce the results.

Kapeesh?

This month we are going all out and debating a topic that has confounded experts for nearly two decades:

Who was better? Jason Kidd or Kevin Johnson

Since Jason Kidd was only a member of the Phoenix Suns for about a third of the time as KJ, though nearly twice as long in the NBA, we debated the broad talent and ability of the two, not just their tenures in Phoenix or career totals.

Be sure to listen to the Podcast HERE on our YouTube page – where you can here all of our Podcasts



The voting will end on February 16!

