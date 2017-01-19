Post-Game Grades: Indiana Pacers Come From Behind to Beat Sacramento Kings
106
100
The Indiana Pacers gutted out a win in Sacramento against the Sacramento Kings despite trailing by double-digits in the second half.
The Good: First off, congratulations to Coach Nate McMillan on his 500th career coaching win, and 22nd with the Indiana Pacers.
Everything in the second half was a positive for the Indiana Pacers. The defense was there, the grit was there, and the energy was there.
Huge road win for the Pacers, who are now 6-14 away from Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Bad: The Pacers were bad in the first half, down by as much as 22. They made up for it, though. Absolutely nothing was bad for the Pacers in the second half.
MVP: Tough to choose from, but Myles Turner was unbelievable against DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins didn’t make a single field goal in the second half. Myles Turner’s defense was a huge part of that. Turner finished with 16 points and 5 rebounds.
LVP: Glenn Robinson III was ineffective tonight as the starting shooting guard. Growing pains are expected, though.
He’s still a plus for the starters, though.
X-Factor: Al Jefferson brought the Pacers back with his instant offense on the bench. He got buckets in the post, finishing with a season-high 20 points in just 16 minutes of action.
Paul George
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
B+
Jeff Teague
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
A
Myles Turner
Center, Indiana Pacers
A
Thaddeus Young
Power Forward, Indiana Pacers
B+
Glenn Robinson III
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
D+
Monta Ellis
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
B-
C.J. Miles
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
B
Al Jefferson
Center, Indiana Pacers
A
Aaron Brooks
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
C
Kevin Seraphin
Power Forward, Indiana Pacers
D
