New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis out vs. Hawks

Kristaps Porzingis was possibly in line to return Monday afternoon against the Atlanta Hawks, but he will miss another game.

The New York Knicks have dissolved into a picture of dysfunction again this season. A 16-13 record on Dec. 22 has become an 18-23 mark now, amid Derrick Roe gong AWOL for a game last week, Carmelo Anthony having to address questions about his future and Phil Jackson perhaps using a close friend to compel Anthony to waive his no-trade clause via a pointed column.

The one real beacon of hope for the Knicks is second-year forward Kristaps Porzingis, who is averaging 19.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 assists per game this season. Being on a back-to-back may be a factor, but Porzingis is going to miss a third straight game Monday afternoon against the Atlanta Hawks due to a lingering Achilles’ injury.

Knicks announce that Kristaps Porzingis is out versus Hawks. — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 16, 2017

The Knicks say Kristaps Porzingis (sore left Achillies) is out today. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 16, 2017

Porzingis is still dealing with a left Achilles’ issue, which has sidelined him for a total of six games to this point. There was some indication Monday’s game against Atlanta was being targeted for his return to action, but an earlier than normal start time due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday may have affected Porzingis’ availability against the Hawks.

The Knicks start another back-to-back set Wednesday night on the road against the Boston Celtics, followed by a nationally televised home game against the Washington Wizards Thursday night. Porzingis could be back on the floor for the first of those games, based on the apparent progress he has been making. For a Knicks’ team that needs something, or anything, positive to happen, getting Porzingis back can’t come soon enough.

