Milwaukee Bucks: Player Grades From 112-96 Loss To Orlando Magic
The Milwaukee Bucks failed to snap their losing streak after another disappointing showing on Friday night.
VS.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Magic
|25
|34
|29
|24
|112
|Bucks
|23
|32
|19
|22
|96
The winds of change may be circling the Milwaukee Bucks. Now two games below .500 and seemingly stuck in a run of poor form, Friday’s road defeat to the Orlando Magic may ultimately prove to be a catalyst for the Bucks to reassess the shape of their rotation.
In a game where Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t score with the ease he’s become accustomed to recently, the Bucks were left wanting from a bench and supporting cast that not so long ago appeared to be one of the best in the league from a statistical point of view.
Some sharpshooting from Jabari Parker and Malcolm Brogdon kept the Bucks close for longer than the rest of their play likely warranted, as defense was nowhere to be found and the offense stalled.
The Bucks were effectively out of reach for the bulk of the fourth quarter, though, and many of the team’s bigger stars were left with plenty of time for soul searching as the clock ticked down.
How did the Bucks, Jason Kidd and the Magic grade overall on the night, though? Let’s take a closer look.
Starters
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Matthew Dellavedova
G, Milwaukee Bucks
F
Michael Beasley
F, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Mirza Teletovic
F, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Jason Terry
SG, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Rashad Vaughn
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Miles Plumlee
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Thon Maker
F/C, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
C
It’s not that much of a secret as to why Greg Monroe’s excellent contributions were driving the team to wins a couple of weeks ago, and his miscues are now tanking them in the opposite direction. As Matthew Dellavedova desperately tries to find something, it seems logical that he may find that process a little easier with more of his minutes coming alongside the team’s best players. If Monroe isn’t dominating inside, is it going to be any easier for Teletovic to find his groove again?
These questions may lead to a classic Jason Kidd lineup change as he tries to shock some life into his team, and if they don’t he needs to hope for something to click as the upcoming schedule is not particularly forgiving after Saturday.
Opposition
Orlando Magic
Southeast, 18-27
B+
None of that matters when they’re matched up with a team who are offering little defensive resistance and minimal offensive threat, though. The Bucks made it easy for the Magic, and to Orlando’s full credit they took advantage with a win that may help to build their own confidence.
With this loss, the Bucks fell two games below .500, at 20-22 for the season. They desperately need a bounce back win on Saturday as they stay in Florida to face the Miami Heat.
