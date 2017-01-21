Grizzlies’ Big 3 leads team to win over Kings

After yet another slow start, Conley, Gasol and ZBo combine for 64 points to help propel the Grizzlies to a 107-91 win over the Sacramento Kings.

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Grizzlies 15 34 34 24 107 Kings 23 19 22 27 91

After the first quarter, the Grizzlies found themselves trailing 23-15. It seemed like it’d be another lackluster game against a mediocre team.

However, the veterans of the squad took over and dominated the last three quarters. Twenty seconds into the second quarter, Zach Randolph hit a mid-range jumper, sparking a 15-3 run for the Grizzlies. From then on, there wasn’t much reason to sit down in the Grindhouse as Gasol, Conley and Randolph were stellar. How did these players impact the game?

Mike Conley: the Conductor

There’s not much to say about Mike Conley.

He probably won’t be an All-Star due to a crowded backcourt, but he deserves it. Night after night, he earns that contract and does whatever it takes to win.

In this game, he finished with 16 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists. Even if he isn’t getting buckets he drop dimes and pass to whoever has the hot hand for that night. Speaking of hot hands, let’s talk about Marc Gasol.

Marc Gasol: Quiet but Effective

When talking about the game, fellow Beale Street Bears writer Alex Smith said: “How the hell does Marc have a quiet 28 points?”

I thought for a moment and could only come to one conclusion: He just makes it look so easy.

Marc ended his night with 28 points and nine rebounds, making every sequence on the court look absolutely effortless and graceful.

Only the league’s best can casually drain a fade-away over the backboard while being fouled. Yeah, Marc did that.

Marc out here playing HORSE pic.twitter.com/7fthc8Lqj7 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 21, 2017

We all need to sit back for a moment and realize what we have with Gasol. Because of his ability to shoot, pass, score and defend at an elite level, he’s a rare breed.

If you have watched the NBA longer than one year, then you know Zach Randolph is Marc’s true frontcourt compadre. Let’s talk about ZBo’s big game.

Zach Randolph continuing his 6th Man campaign

How does a 35 year-old man can come off the bench and notch a double-double? For most people, I wouldn’t be able to give you an reason, but it’s just another day in the office for Zach Randolph.

He ignited the Grizzlies offense, scoring 20 points, hauling 10 rebounds and finishing an astounding +23 in the +/- category. His scoring outburst included a deep buzzer-beater to end the third quarter and seal the Kings’ fate.

Let's watch this buzzer beater by #3BO again, shall we? pic.twitter.com/CM8MNTdwFr — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 21, 2017

James Ennis and Vince Carter step up

Ennis and Carter combined for 21 points, but that’s casual. Vince Carter hitting a few three-pointers? Completely normal. James Ennis pulling out a VC-like slam? Wow! If you haven’t seen it, do yourself a favor and watch this.

Bring it back, throw it DOWN. pic.twitter.com/Z5FcJycQG2 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 21, 2017

The Grindhouse was in postseason form last night. The win was nice but doing it against a former coach makes it so much sweeter.

Quick Hits

Chandler Parsons didn’t play due to his minute restrictions on back-to-back contests.

Tony Allen helped push the Grizzlies over the edge in this win, finishing with 13 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

Apparently, the coaches heard the Grizz Nation’s pleas to give Troy Daniels more playing time. He entered in the first quarter but left and didn’t return because of a knee injury. There are no further details on his injury.

Deyonta Davis and Jarell Martin, who have seen little time due to injury and tighter rotations, both played in the final three minutes. It’s evident that both need to develop before they can truly become difference-makers. However, these youngsters still have plenty of upside.

Consistency

If the Grizzlies can continue this level of play over an extended period of time, then they will be a dangerous team in the league. They must continue that high-level of play. Let’s see if they can go get a win over a Rockets team that’s desperate to steal one on the road. Unfortunately for Houston, they are coming to the Grindhouse, where dreams come to die.

