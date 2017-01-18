Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets Mid-Season Report Card, Walker and Curry Co-Exist?

We have compiled the latest and greatest Charlotte Hornets’ articles from around the internet right here at Buzz City Beat.

The Charlotte Hornets ended a horrible five-game road trip and are set to host the Portland Trailblazers in their next match. In this edition of Buzz City Beat, we look at the Hornets’ mid-season report card, Kemba Walker and Stephen Curry playing together, and Charlotte needs another scorer on their roster.

“But they still have the heart and soul of the team and the franchise in Walker, one of the league’s most underrated players. He’s a star at the most crucial position and a clutch performer when the Hornets need it most. He needs a healthy Batum by his side if the Hornets are going to make noise in the second half of the season.” (NBA.com)

Sekou Smith gives the team a C+ grade for their performance in the first half of the season. He also gave the frontcourt a C, the backcourt a B+, their defense a B, the bench a C, and Charlotte’s coaching a C. The grades aren’t great and the Hornets didn’t fare so well down the stretch of the final games of the first half of the season which probably hurt their grades a lot but there are still plenty of positives to look at going forward.

“While not the greatest rebounders, Curry, Kemba, and Batum can hold their own in that department. If Clifford wants, he can insert MKG into the starting 5 in place of Kaminsky and push Williams to the 5 spot; especially if he wants a little more defense. Bottom line: the Charlotte Hornets could be scary good.” (SirCharlesInCharge.com)

There have ben rumors of Steph returning home to Charlotte to play for the Hornets for years now. Although it still seems unlikely that he will make the move, it is still fun to look into him playing alongside Kemba. Having Walker nad Curry would make Charlotte instant title contender as the backcourt tandem would be deadly.

“But their lack of a consistent second scoring option is by far their biggest deficiency. Specifically, the Hornets are in need of a two-way forward to supplant Michael Kidd-Gilchrist or Marvin Williams in the starting lineup.” (HoopsHabit.com)

The Charlotte Hornets definitely need a consistent secondary scorer. Nicolas Batum is a great all-around player but he’s not consistent enough as a scorer. One more scoring option could really help this team take the next step, especially if the addition would replace the offensive liability that is MKG.

