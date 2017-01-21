Atlanta Hawks: Should Dennis Schroder An All-Star?

Dennis Schroder has been an integral part of the Atlanta Hawks’ success. Has his play been excellent enough to be a member of the 2017 Eastern Conference All-Star team?

When Jeff Teague was dealt to the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks fans saw an era of Hawks basketball end. One positive of this move was the addition of Taurean Prince, who will likely be the Hawks’ starting small forward for years to come.

An even bigger positive has been Dennis Schroder’s emergence as one of the best point guards in the NBA. He has upped his scoring output from 11 points per game last season to 17.6 in 2016-17. His assists numbers have also improved from 4.4 in ’15-16 to 6.1 in ’16-17.

But, does this warrant All-Star consideration for the German 23-year old?

Since he became the Hawks starting point guard, Dennis Schroder has been one of the three best players on the team. Along with running the offense as a de facto coach-on-court, he has improved his jump shot (2016 3p% to 2017 3p%). This has made it harder for teams to cover him, and has made the team much harder to guard as a whole.

Why Dennis Schroder is a 2017 All-Star:

Team Success

The Hawks, even with a disastrous 5-13 run spanning from November 18th to December 21st, are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. In the most recent Hawks streak, where the team has won 9 out of 12 games, Schroder has averaged 17.4 points, even with 8, 4, and 6-point performances. This places Schroder’s team higher than All-Star reserve candidates Kemba Walker, Paul George, and John Wall. While team success is not the biggest piece to being an All-Star, it should be taken into account.

Post-November Breakout

Since December, he has been one of the league’s elite lead guards. Before December, Schroder averaged a solid 15.5 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 42 percent from the field. After, he took over, and has averaged 18.8 points and 6.5 assists, while shooting nearly 39 percent from beyond the three-point line through Jan. 20th.

Within his streak, he has dueled with the league’s best. Against All-Star starters Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan, he shined. On Nov. 8th versus the Cavs, Schroder scored 28 points while holding Irving to an 11-for-27 shooting performance. Though DeRozan and Schroder were rarely matched up during their December 16th match-up, Schroder scored 24 points on likely All-Star reserve Kyle Lowry.

This may still not be enough to be considered an All-Star, though. He is competing with the likes of the previously mentioned Wall, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker, and his on-court enemy Isaiah Thomas, for a limited amount of spots. It would take an extensive argument to say Schroder has outplayed any of the previously mentioned guards, but he has been comparable.

Why Dennis Schroder isn’t a 2017 All-Star:

Stacked Backcourt in the East

The East’s surplus of guards will be the biggest deterrent to Schroder’s first All-Star bid. Last season, the reserve guard position in the East consisted of four players: John Wall, Isaiah Thomas, DeMar DeRozan, and Jimmy Butler, who did not play. Butler and DeRozan will both start this year, while Wall and Thomas look to be locks. Kyle Lowry, who started last season, will also likely be on the team. Add Kemba Walker, another likely candidate, and the backcourt adds up to six. Schroder would likely be the odd-man out, mostly because of name value.

In the case that Schroeder doesn’t make the All-Star team in 2017, he is only 23 years old. His prime is just beginning, and his place as one of the league’s standout lead guards has only just started. Will he make it this year? Only time will tell, but one thing is evident: the league will fear DS17 for years to come.

