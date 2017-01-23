Atlanta Hawks: Dwight Howard Should Be An All-Star

Should Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard be an All-Star this season?

Dwight Howard’s return to Atlanta has been nothing but good for both the Atlanta Hawks, and the city. His rebounding and interior presence has given the team a new identity. After less than ideal situations in Los Angeles and Houston, Howard was thought to be “washed up” by casual NBA fans. Fast forward to the 2016-17 season, and Howard is arguably the best center in the Eastern Conference. Should this warrant a 2017 All-Star game appearance?

Since he became the Hawks’ center, Howard has possibly been the most polarizing player on the team. Though he is shooting only 8.4 shots a game, Howard’s 63 percent field goal percentage is a career-high. His 12.9 rebounds per game are 6th best in a season for his career. In the previous five, he was named an All-Star. Will this continue?

Face of the Atlanta Hawks As the new face of the Atlanta Hawks, Howard has shined. His play resembles his time in Orlando, and he is a integral part of team winning. Aside from on-court success, Howard has been a notable figure in his hometown. Atlanta being home has allowed him to take lots of pressure off himself, and produce on the court. The NBA is a brand, and Howard is helping to make its’ Atlanta branch more popular. As the centerpiece of one of the league’s best teams, Howard deserves to be rewarded. The Hawks being winners should have lots to do with Howard being named to his ninth All-Star game. Next: Winning Matters Other Eastern Conference Centers Are On Losing Teams Howard has been one of the best centers in the league so far. In the Eastern Conference, only a handful of bigs, including Andre Drummond, Hassan Whiteside, and Joel Embiid, have been arguably as good. Those centers have something in common, though: a lack of team success. Whiteside’s Heat are currently 14th in the standings, while Drummond’s Pistons are 10th. Embiid’s 76ers are 13-17 with him on the court, though his play has been nothing short of magical. Meanwhile, Howard’s Hawks are 10-2 in January, with his rebounding and defense being a game-changer. If team success is taken into account for All-Star game considerations, which it should, Howard should be head and shoulders above his counterparts.

The Power Forward Issue, Featuring Paul Millsap

This season, Howard has played 100 percent of his minutes as a center, according to Basketball-Reference.com. This does not prevent power forwards from jeopardizing Howard’s All-Star berth. The frontcourt position includes both forward positions, along with centers.

Last year’s Eastern All-Star team included five “true bigs”. The aforementioned Drummond, Millsap, Al Horford, Pau Gasol, and Chris Bosh were all members of the team. Howard has easily been one of the five best big men in the conference thus far.

This season, Howard matches up toe-to-toe with any center. With the power forward position is taken into account, only Kevin Love and Howard’s teammate Paul Millsap are even in his domain. Love seems to have his spot locked in, as averaging 20 points and nearly 11 rebounds per game is surely All-Star worthy.