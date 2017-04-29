Eric Thames’ cheer song from Korea will haunt you after only one listen
Eric Thames has proven to be the find of the season in 2017.
The Brewers’ basher has a major league-leading 11 home runs heading into Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.
And he also has something else: a cheer song from his playing days in Korea.
Yes, @EricThames had a cheer song in Korea.
Yes, it WILL get stuck in your head all day.
And yes, you will hear it at Miller Park. pic.twitter.com/x63baaLx28
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 29, 2017
Now try and get that out of your head!
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free LeaguePlay Now!