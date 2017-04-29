Eric Thames’ cheer song from Korea will haunt you after only one listen

Eric Thames has proven to be the find of the season in 2017.

The Brewers’ basher has a major league-leading 11 home runs heading into Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

And he also has something else: a cheer song from his playing days in Korea.

Now try and get that out of your head!

