Wisconsin Football: Travis Fredrick Selected to Pro Bowl

Former Wisconsin Center Earns Second Pro Bowl Trip

Wisconsin Football has two pro Bowlers headed to Hawaii as Center Travis Frederick will start in the Pro Bowl for the NFC while Joe Thomas will start for the NFC. This will be Frederick’s third trip to Hawaii, and he is continuing to prove that he is one of the top centers in the National Football league with his run blocking and pass blocking abilities that have been on display over his incredible career.

Frederick has been part of the NFL’s best offensive line in football and is certainly receiving recognition for it. In 2014 the Cowboys led the league in rushing with Demarco Murray running behind Frederick and company, and now in 2016 they lead the league once again this time with Zeke Elliot running through the lanes opened up by the beasts of the Dallas line.

Frederick played for the University of Wisconsin from 2009 to 2012 and was the first true freshman to start a season opener in Wisconsin History at that time. An ankle injury cut his Freshman season short, and to preserve a season of his college career he was redshirted in 2010. In his redshirt sophomore season Frederick started at left guard before transitioning to center the following year and having a dominating season.

Listed as the #1 available center Frederick entered the NFL early and was the 31st overall pick by Dallas. Since his time with Dallas he has risen to the top quickly and is often regarded as the top center in all of football as he has been selected to two NFL All Pro teams in his short career. It appears as though Frederick will keep on with an illustrious career, continuing on the long line of dominating lineman representing Wisconsin Football.

