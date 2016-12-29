On The Recruiting Trail: Hawkeyes Steal JUCO Receiver From Iowa State

The Iowa Hawkeyes land JUCO wide receiver Nick Easley

JUCO wide receiver Nick Easley, who became a NJCAA All-American at Iowa Western this year, originally committed to walk-on at Iowa State instead of accepting a full ride scholarship at Western Illinois, Southern Illinois or Robert Morris.

Easley changed his mind yesterday, as he took to Twitter to announce his intentions to now walk-on for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2017. Along with Iowa and Iowa State, Easley received multiple walk-on opportunities for other schools in the Big Ten and Big 12.

His tweet said:

After talking it over with my family and having some great conversations with the coaches I have now decided I will be continuing my education and football career at The University of Iowa. It’s always been my dream to play for the Hawkeyes and I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity. Excited to get to Iowa City and get to work.

The 6-4, 204 pound receiver led the NJCAA with 72 receptions and finished fourth with 954 receiving yards. He also finished second with seven receiving touchdowns and ended the season with 1,103 all-purpose yards.

Easley joins Max Cooper as the second receiver to commit to Iowa’s 2017 class in the past month, and the third receiver Iowa has landed overall.

