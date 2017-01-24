Georgia Tech Football: Full 2017 Schedule Released

The full 2017 Georgia Tech football schedule has been released as the ACC released the 2017 conference schedule for all ACC football programs.

While the out of conference schedule has known for a while, the ACC on Tuesday afternoon released each programs in-conference schedules. Now that all 12 games all out for next season, let’s take a look at Georgia Tech’s 2017 schedule. The one thing for sure is that it won’t be an easy slate for the Yellow Jackets as the combined record for their 2017 opponents (FBS only) in 2016 was 85-59 overall, a winning percentage of .590.

Paul Johnson and his staff will help open up the Mercedes Benz Dome next season when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers. It’s the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game and will be played on Labor Day, September 4th. The Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game will be the second straight season the Yellow Jackets open their season in a “neutral site” game. Last season, they opened up the season in Ireland against Boston College.

Following their season opener against Tennessee, the Yellow Jackets play their first home game against FCS opponent, Jacksonville State. Last season, JSU went 10-2 including a 34-13 loss to LSU.

The Yellow Jackets will then take a trip to Orlando on September 16th to face the UCF Golden Knights before returning home for a two game stretch.

The two game set will feature two opponents the Yellow Jackets stumbled against last season. The Pittsburgh Panthers come to The Flats on September 23rd as the Yellow Jackets look to avenge a nail biting 37-34 loss. A week later, the North Carolina Tar Heels will come to Atlanta without stars Mitch Trubisky and Ryan Switzer.

After finishing nearly half of their regular season, the Yellow Jackets will get a much needed break before having to play a very strong second half stretch of the season.

The Yellow Jackets will play their lone Thursday night game on October 12th following their bye week. In that game, they’ll be traveling down to South Beach to take on the Miami Hurricanes. Following their game in Miami, Georgia Tech will have a nine day break to get ready for the Wake Forest Demon Decons who will be looking to build upon a successful 2016 season.

The Yellow Jackets will be looking to send a message following their match up against Wake Forest as they take on defending National Champions Clemson in Death Valley on October 28th. While the Tigers lose a ton of talent from their national championship team, the Tigers will still be a force in 2017.

The final week stretch for the Yellow Jackets will include a pair of home games. On November 11th, the Virginia Tech Hokies come to Atlanta, the match-up could end up being a huge factor in the ACC Coastal race. The Yellow Jackets will then take a trip up to Raleigh on November 18th as they take on the Duke Blue Devils.

The Yellow Jackets will then finish their regular season against the Georgia Bulldogs as tradition. It will be the 112th meeting in the “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” rivalry. The Yellow Jackets will look for their second consecutive win in the match up and their 42nd overall next season.

