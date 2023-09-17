NFL Week 2 top plays: Packers-Falcons, Bears-Bucs, Ravens-Bengals, more

National Football League
Updated Sep. 17, 2023 2:13 p.m. ET

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is underway, and we've got you covered with all the action from around the league!

A few teams are searching for their first win of the season, while many are looking to keep their hot steak alive. 

Here are the top moments!

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Rotten cheese?

Sneaking in there

After Atlanta got a field goal on the board, Green Bay reached the end zone when Jordan Love got the ball out to wide receiver Jayden Reed, who ran around Atlanta's defense for a 9-yard touchdown.

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Power football

Seattle gave the ball to running back Kenneth Walker seven times on the opening possession of the game, and the second-year back finished off the drive with a goal-line score.

Lions respond

On the seventh play of the ensuing drive, quarterback Jared Goff hit wide receiver Josh Reynolds for a 22-yard touchdown.

Flea flicker alert!

Goff hooked up with wide receiver Kalif Raymond on a 36-yard flea flicker touchdown pass.

Jared Goff connects with Kalif Raymond on a 36-yard FLEA-FLICKER TD to give the Lions the lead vs. the Seahawks

Jared Goff connects with Kalif Raymond on a 36-yard FLEA-FLICKER TD to give the Lions the lead vs. the Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

I can run it

On the 10th play of the opening possession, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson took off for an 18-yard rushing touchdown.

Again: I can run it

One play after defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo strip-sacked Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Richardson ran in a 15-yard touchdown for the Colts.

Stroud gets TD No. 1

Stroud hit wide receiver Nico Collins, who made a leaping grab, in the back of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown.

Texans' C.J. Stroud throws his first career TD to Nico Collins for eight yards

Texans' C.J. Stroud throws his first career TD to Nico Collins for eight yards

Richardson is hurt

The Colts quarterback left the game with a possible head injury. Gardner Minshew came in at quarterback.

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Running' around and in

With the ball on the opposition's 1-yard line, Bears quarterback Justin Fields ran in a goal-line score.

HUGE completion

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield got rid of a deep ball before getting crushed, and wide receiver Mike Evans hauled in the pass and thundered down the field for a 76-yard gain. Three plays later, Rachaad White ran in a 4-yard touchdown.

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills

Raiders start strong

On the fifth play of the opening possession of the game, Jimmy Garoppolo hit Davante Adams, who took off in the red zone for the 16-yard touchdown.

Capitalizing on turnover

Buffalo went three-and-out after the Las Vegas score, but then linebacker Terrel Bernard picked up Garoppolo. Seven plays later, Latavius Murray powered in a 4-yard score for the Bills.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

The Gus drive

Gus Edwards had a 17-yard run on the opening possession of the game for the Ravens, and the running back finished off the drive with a goal-line score.

Run it back

Rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones ran a punt back 81 yards for a Cincinnati touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Muffed!

Richie James muffed a punt inside Kansas City's own red zone, and Tim Jones recovered the loose ball for Jacksonville, who later got a field goal.

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Pretty points

Up 3-0 in the second quarter, Justin Herbert avoided multiple sacks attempts and hit wide receiver Keenan Allen for an 8-yard touchdown. More importantly, Herbert then hit offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III for the two-point conversion.

Go long!

On the first play of the ensuing possession, quarterback Ryan Tannehill hit wide receiver Treylon Burks for a 70-yard completion, getting the Titans in the red zone. Two plays later, Derrick Henry ran in a goal-line score for Tennessee.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

National Football League

