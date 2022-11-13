National Football League NFL Week 10 top plays: Cowboys-Packers, Colts-Raiders, Cards-Rams, more 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 of the NFL featured one of the wildest games of the season, as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings executed an improbable comeback to top Josh Allen the Buffalo Bills in overtime.

Kicking things off Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took their show on the road to stifle the Seattle Seahawks at Germany's Allianz Arena in the fourth game of the 2022 International Series.

Currently, the Green Bay Packers are playing host to the Dallas Cowboys on FOX, followed by the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Los Angeles Chargers to close things out.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders

Icy

Jeff Saturday earned his first lead as an NFL coach late in the first quarter, as Matt Ryan drove his way into the end zone on a QB sneak to close an 11-play, 70 yard drive for Indianapolis.

Too tough

After battling back and forth in the first half, the Colts went ahead in the third quarter, thanks to a 66-yard run from Jonathan Taylor.

Back in front

The Raiders quickly responded with a picture-perfect 48-yard touchdown reception by Davante Adams to make it a one-point game, 20-19, in the fourth quarter.

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

Bombs away!

The Cowboys were first on the board in this one, but Aaron Rodgers responded with a monster 58-yard touchdown from Christian Watson to knot things up.

All-out effort

The Packers took the lead on a dazzling 12-yard Aaron Jones touchdown at the end of the second half.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Double trouble

The Cardinals added two second-quarter touchdowns to jump out to a 17-3 lead in the first half, including a must-see sideline snag from A.J. Green.

Minnesota Vikings 33, Buffalo Bills 30 (OT)

Liftoff!

All board the Jet! Justin Jefferson took off on Minnesota's opening possession, collecting a 46-yard catch-and-run before hauling in a tough grab on a fly route for the Vikings' first touchdown. Then, it was griddy time.

Ice in the veins

Ahead of the half, Allen brought his group downfield in a hurry, scrambling for a 25-yard gain before finding Gabe Davis in the end zone to give the Bills a 24-10 lead.

Bye!

Dalvin Cook seized the upper hand over his little brother James Cook by popping free for a surprise 81-yard touchdown. It brought the Vikings within 10 and was a treat to see for his family members in attendance.

Star power

This catch was pure perfection from Stefon Diggs. Unfortunately for Buffalo, it couldn't make good on his efforts, as Allen was picked off in the end zone by Patrick Peterson.

Nonetheless, the grab was a sight to behold.

Oh. My. GOSH!

Jefferson got rare air on a crucial fourth-and-18 play, elevating to pull in an absolutely stunning one-handed snag to keep the Vikings' final drive alive.

Just short!

The Vikings pushed their way all the way to the 1-yard line, but on fourth down, Cousins was stopped just short of the goal line on a QB sneak. The crucial stop from Buffalo's front seven gave it possession at the 1-yard line with just under 50 seconds left.

Miracle moment!

Just when it seemed impossible for Minnesota, Allen fumbled Buffalo's first snap of the drive on a sneak attempt, which Eric Kendricks promptly jumped on for a tide-turning touchdown. The wild turnaround silenced Buffalo's home crowd, and put the Vikings up 30-27 with 41 seconds to play.

Winnesota!

The Bills marched down the field, aided by another great catch from Davis, to kick a field goal to force overtime.

When it mattered most, Minnesota's defense came up with another massive takeaway. Peterson, the former First-Team All-Pro, intercepted Allen in the end zone for the second time, sealing the victory for the Vikings.

Miami Dolphins 39, Cleveland Browns 17

Jumping ahead

The Browns found pay dirt in just four plays, capping their opening drive with a dart from Jacoby Brissett to Harrison Bryant.

Answering the call

Miami responded by driving 84 yards in 10 plays. Tua Tagovailoa froze the Browns defense on the culminating touchdown throw, finding Alec Ingold, who took care of the rest.

New York Giants 24, Houston Texans 16

Danny. Dimes.

The Giants QB was money on New York's first possession, going four-of-four for 62 yards, and an early touchdown to Lawrence Cager.

Big play!

After making his nearest defender miss, Darius Slayton used his blockers and took off on a 54-yard house call, putting N.Y. up 14-3.

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Hop, skip for six

Would you believe Kadarius Toney hadn't scored before Sunday's game? The Chiefs' newest wideout was visibly elated to record the first of his career, helping K.C. take a 7-0 lead.

Right on the money

Patrick Mahomes continued his supremacy into the second quarter, leading the Chiefs downfield for another score. This time, he dialed up a dime to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to push K.C. ahead 14-0.

1, 2, 3, 4

It was only a matter of time before Travis Kelce got his name into touchdown column, right? Mahomes hooked up with his favorite red zone target for his fourth score of the game.

Lay it all out

This eye-popping diving grab from Christian Kirk didn't affect the final outcome, but it's worth laying your eyes on.

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, New Orleans Saints 10

Flex your muscles

George Pickens flashed his power on a short handoff in the red zone, putting Pittsburgh up 7-0 in the first.

The color is red

Andy Dalton was spectacular in the first half. The "Red Rifle" went 12-for-16 with 129 yards and a touchdown through two quarters, tossing a pretty pass to Juwan Johnson for the tying score with seconds left in the half.

Change the possession arrow

Late in the fray, Pittsburgh's Levi Wallace channeled his inner receiver to snatch a tough interception from Dalton, sealing Pittsburgh's win.

Detroit Lions 31, Chicago Bears 30

Mr. Wright

Despite parting ways with T.J. Hockenson, Detroit wasn't devoid of playmakers at tight end. Brock Wright freed himself up in the red zone to haul in the Lions' first score, putting them up 10-3 in the second quarter.

Playing the Fields

We don't know how Justin Fields made something from nothing on this touchdown romp for Chicago, but his clever act of escapism brought Chicago even with Detroit at 10 a piece just before halftime.

Kmet Gala

Fields can run, and Fields can throw. He showed off his big arm on a deep shot to Cole Kmet, and finished off the long pitch-and-catch to put the Bears ahead 24-10.

Smoothly and swiftly

After D'Andre Swift brought his squad within seven on a brisk nine-yard house call, the Lions' defense helped even the tally after a huge pick-six from Jeff Okudah.

Using the whole field

There are many times when Fields is the best athlete on the field. He showed why teams fear his rushing ability by breaking loose for a 61-yard touchdown on the ground. And we could've sworn we saw sparks under his feet as he flew past the pylon.

Tennessee Titans 17, Denver Broncos 10

It's day of firsts in the NFL, and another young player hopped into the end zone for his first career score Sunday. His name: Jalen Virgil, and you can bet he won't forget this marvelous 61-yard house call soon.

Tap dancin'

This stellar footwork from Nick Westbrook-Ikhine helped Tennessee come within three, 10-7 just before the half.

Flickin' the flea

The Titans drew up a little trickery to take the lead in the third, as Ryan Tannehill found Westbrook-Ikhine once again on a superb 63-yard hook-up.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21, Seattle Seahawks 16

What's 'GOAT’ in German?

The Bucs struck first when Tom Brady hit Julio Jones on a 31-yard touchdown pass. It was an easy catch-and-run for Jones to give Tampa Bay a 7-0 lead.

Fournette delivers

The Bucs were looking energized in Munich, when Leonard Fournette barreled in for a 1-yard score to increase the lead to 14-0. His score capped an impressive 86-yard drive. That remained the score at halftime.

Seahawks picked off … who?

The Bucs tried a razzle-dazzle trick play, but Tariq Woolen intercepted Fournette's pass to Brady. Yes, you read that right.

Brady der Mann

Brady continued to carve up the Seattle defense, throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin to put Tampa Bay up 21-3 early in the fourth quarter.

Showing some life

Geno Smith responded after his fumble, throwing a 21-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett as the Seahawks cut the Bucs' lead to 21-9.

Picked again!

Late in the fourth, the Seahawks forced Brady into his first interception in 399 attempts, capitalizing on the takeaway with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Marquise Goodwin, on a fourth-down snap no less.

