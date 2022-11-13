National Football League NFL Week 10 top plays: Buccaneers lead Seahawks in Germany, more 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 of the NFL season kicked off early Sunday with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena in the fourth game of the 2022 International Series and the first in Germany.

The crowd in Germany was loud from the start. It's a matchup of two division leaders, with the surprising Seahawks (6-3) and the Bucs (4-5).

In the next window of games, the Minnesota Vikings take on the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos face the Tennessee Titans. In the late afternoon window, the Green Bay Packers play host to the Dallas Cowboys on FOX.

The night game features the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich

Brady hits the spot

Tom Brady felt a lot of heat early from the Seahawks defense, but he delivered a pinpoint pass to Mike Evans. The Bucs missed the ensuing field goal and the scored remained 0-0 after one quarter.

What's ‘GOAT’ in German?

The Bucs struck first when Brady hit Julio Jones on a 31-yard TD pass. It was an easy catch-and-run for Jones to give Tampa Bay a 7-0 lead.

Fournette delivers

The Bucs were looking energized in Munich, when Leonard Fournette barreled in for a 1-yard score to increase the lead to 14-0. The running back's score capped an impressive 86-yard drive. That remained the score at halftime.

COMING UP:

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET)

New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET)

Houston Texans at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET)

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more