NFL Week 10 top plays: Buccaneers lead Seahawks in Germany, more
20 mins ago

Week 10 of the NFL season kicked off early Sunday with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena in the fourth game of the 2022 International Series and the first in Germany.

The crowd in Germany was loud from the start. It's a matchup of two division leaders, with the surprising Seahawks (6-3) and the Bucs (4-5).

In the next window of games, the Minnesota Vikings take on the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos face the Tennessee Titans. In the late afternoon window, the Green Bay Packers play host to the Dallas Cowboys on FOX.

The night game features the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich

Brady hits the spot

Tom Brady felt a lot of heat early from the Seahawks defense, but he delivered a pinpoint pass to Mike Evans. The Bucs missed the ensuing field goal and the scored remained 0-0 after one quarter.

What's ‘GOAT’ in German?

The Bucs struck first when Brady hit Julio Jones on a 31-yard TD pass. It was an easy catch-and-run for Jones to give Tampa Bay a 7-0 lead.

Fournette delivers

The Bucs were looking energized in Munich, when Leonard Fournette barreled in for a 1-yard score to increase the lead to 14-0. The running back's score capped an impressive 86-yard drive. That remained the score at halftime.

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Buffalo Bills
BUF

New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Chicago Bears
CHI

Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Tennessee Titans
TEN

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

Houston Texans at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
New York Giants
NYG

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Green Bay Packers
GB

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET)

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
San Francisco 49ers
SF
