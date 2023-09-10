National Football League
NFL Week 1 top plays: Jags-Colts, 49ers-Steelers, Bengals-Browns, more
National Football League

NFL Week 1 top plays: Jags-Colts, 49ers-Steelers, Bengals-Browns, more

Updated Sep. 10, 2023 12:53 p.m. ET

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is in full swing, and we've got you covered with all the action from around the league!

Kicking things off, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions took down reigning Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a stunner on Thursday.

The action continues Sunday with a slew of top-tier games. The Carolina Panthers open up at the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South Division showdown, a game where No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young will make his NFL debut. Other star rookies suiting up for the first time Sunday include Indianapolis Colts' new starting QB Anthony Richardson, Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, and second overall pick and new Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud, to name a few.

The afternoon card features a rivalry as old as time, with Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears taking on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, followed by the Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants to close out the day.

Here are Sunday's top plays!

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

1ST 14:24
CAR 0 · ATL 0
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

1ST 14:25
JAX 0 · IND 0
San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

1ST 12:11
SF 0 · PIT 0
Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

1ST 13:55
ARI 0 · WAS 0
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

1ST 14:51
CBS
CIN 0 · CLE 0
Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

1ST 15:00
CBS
TEN 0 · NO 0
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET)

1ST 14:09
CBS
TB 0 · MIN 0
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

1ST 13:42
CBS
HOU 0 · BAL 0
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 8:25 PM
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 8:25 PM
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET)

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (8:20 p.m. ET)

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
Stay tuned for updates!

