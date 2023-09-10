NFL Week 1 top plays: Jags-Colts, 49ers-Steelers, Bengals-Browns, more
Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is in full swing, and we've got you covered with all the action from around the league!
Kicking things off, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions took down reigning Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a stunner on Thursday.
The action continues Sunday with a slew of top-tier games. The Carolina Panthers open up at the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South Division showdown, a game where No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young will make his NFL debut. Other star rookies suiting up for the first time Sunday include Indianapolis Colts' new starting QB Anthony Richardson, Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, and second overall pick and new Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud, to name a few.
The afternoon card features a rivalry as old as time, with Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears taking on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, followed by the Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants to close out the day.
Here are Sunday's top plays!
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)
Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET)
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET)
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET)
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (8:20 p.m. ET)
Stay tuned for updates!
2023 NFL odds: Best Week 1 predictions, including Eagles, Steelers to cover
2023 College football, NFL odds: Best bets for Texas-Alabama, Bengals-Browns
2023 NFL power rankings: Chiefs, Eagles lead our initial list
Why Brian Flores could be Vikings' gamechanger: 'It's not [my system]. It's theirs'
Lions put league on notice as defense stands out in season-opening win over Chiefs
Packers-Bears rivalry has a new look this week
2023 NFL Week 1 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite NFL futures, Week 1 underdogs
Joe Burrow agrees to record-setting contract extension with Cincinnati Bengals
