NFL Free Agency Tracker: Davante Adams 'far' from new Packers deal

NFL free agency kicked off on Monday, and some of the biggest stars in the league are already making waves.

Free agents who are returning to the team they played for in 2021 can sign immediately, while players changing teams can merely agree on terms, with those deals becoming official on Wednesday afternoon.

Davante Adams "far" from new deal with Green Bay Packers

The superstar wide receiver has informed the organization that he will not play under the newly-minted franchise tag — which would have worked as a one-year contract offer that guaranteed a certain level of pay while keeping Adams from becoming a free agent — that he was given last week.

The Packers tagged Adams shortly after the news of Aaron Rodgers' new record-breaking deal became public.

Adams set the Packers' single-season record for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) last season. He became just the sixth player in NFL history with 120-plus catches, 1,500-plus yards and 11-plus touchdown catches in the same season.

Pittsburgh Steelers sign QB Mitch Trubisky

Trubisky was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears , and after four up-and-down seasons, he spent last season with the Buffalo Bills backing up Josh Allen .

It was previously speculated that the New York Giants were planning to make a run at Trubisky to give Daniel Jones some competition, but the Steelers locked down the 27-year-old on a two-year deal to presumably take over for the recently retired Ben Roethlisberger.

The AFC North will now feature the first QB off the board from the 2017, 2018 and 2020 NFL Drafts: Trubisky, Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield (first overall in 2018) and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow (first overall in 2020).

Browns release Jarvis Landry

His departure from Cleveland comes shortly after news that the Browns acquired former Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper. Landry, who had a $16.6 million cap hit with no guaranteed money left on the final year of his deal, was already questionable to return before the Browns landed Cooper, per ESPN.

Miami Dolphins agree to terms with Chase Edmonds

Former Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is the newest weapon in Miami's arsenal. The Dolphins have agreed on a two-year, $12.6 million deal, with $6.1 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Edmonds, who turns 26 next month, recorded 903 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in 12 games played last season before a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 9 sidelined him through Week 14.

Los Angeles Chargers re-sign wideout Mike Williams

Williams, 27, has officially agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million fully guaranteed over the first two years, keeping him with the Bolts through the 2024 season.

Dallas Cowboys hold onto Michael Gallup

America's Team has retained wide receiver Michael Gallup on a five-year, $62.5 million deal that includes $27 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus to keep him in Dallas and off the open market.

The 26-year-old racked up 445 yards and two touchdowns last season in a backup role for the Cowboys.

Seattle Seahawks retain key defender Quandre Diggs

The Seahawks and the Pro Bowl safety have agreed to terms on a new three-year deal nearly two months after Diggs, 29, underwent surgery for a broken fibula suffered in Seattle's final game of the 2021-22 season.

Jason Kelce returning to the Philadelphia Eagles

All-Pro center Kelce, 34, is "having way too much fun" to retire and is coming back for another year in Philly — his 12th NFL season. His contract is structured similarly to the $9 million deal he signed last year, functioning as a one-year deal but with money spread over multiple years for cap purposes, per ESPN.

Chicago Bears secure DT Larry Ogunjobi

The Bears are expected to sign former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Ogunjobi, 27, to a three-year deal worth $40.5 million, including $26.35 million guaranteed.

The Bengals are re-signing DT B.J. Hill to a three-year, $30 million deal in wake of Ogunjobi joining the Bears.

This is a developing story.

