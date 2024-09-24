More from FOX NFL Lead Producer Richie Zyontz

National Football League
Updated Sep. 24, 2024 12:58 p.m. ET
Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and is in his 23rd season as the lead producer. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced seven Super Bowls. Throughout the 2024 NFL season, he is providing an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team, including NFL legend Tom Brady, makes its journey toward Super Bowl LIX.
The following is a catalog of Zyontz's stories over the past three seasons, listed in order of most-to-least recent.
- Sept. 24, 2024: Tom Brady quickly acclimates to the NFL broadcast booth, placing an emphasis on preparation, teamwork and chemistry.
- Sept 27, 2023: What it was like to cover Taylor Swift's appearance in Travis Kelce's suite during a Chiefs-Bears game.
- Feb 14, 2023: The Super Bowl is the most pressure-packed day in sports broadcasting, and this story details all the challenges the production team faced in covering an epic game.
- Feb 9, 2023: This story explains how the Super Bowl is very different from a regular-season game. Put simply, everything is much bigger!
- Feb 6, 2023: As the FOX NFL crew prepares for the big game in Arizona, this story looks back at the road to Super Bowl LVII.
- Jan 30, 2023: The 49ers and Eagles were supposed to deliver a legendary game. But it went off the rails from the beginning. How does a broadcast adjust to blowouts, injuries and missed challenges?
- Jan 23, 2023: What goes into covering a hotly contested rivalry game? What's unique about a scenario like Brett Maher's extra-point attempt? And how much does a camera magnet like George Kittle add?
- Jan 17, 2023: Get a look inside the broadcast booth and the production truck all season long as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team begins its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
- Jan 15, 2023: How does a TV crew cover an NFL playoff game differently than they do one in the regular season? Here's a look at the process and the people who make it work.
- Jan 8, 2023: What's it like to call a game with great expectations that falls short? This behind-the-scenes look explains why Kevin Burkhardt is better equipped to do so than just about anyone.
- Jan 2, 2023: What makes Greg Olsen so good in the booth? Let's go behind the scenes to find out.
- Dec 24, 2022: After covering a wild Cowboys-Eagles game in Arlington, Texas on Christmas Eve, we take you through a dramatic tennis match.
- Dec 18, 2022: What goes into ensuring an NFL broadcast looks good despite inconsistent weather? This story takes you through how the crew did so in the Cowboys-Jaguars game.
- Dec 12, 2022: How does a broadcasting team move all its equipment 2,900 miles in a short span? This sty shows how.
- Dec 5, 2022: The crew was in Philadelphia for the Titans-Eagles game, featuring a transcendent A.J. Brown performance — and a transcendent deli.
- Nov 28, 2022: This story gives readers the inside scoop on the pregame vibe in Kansas City as well as what Sean McVay is going through with the Rams struggling.
- Nov 25, 2022: Richie Zyontz was a close friend of John Madden's for nearly 40 years. He writes about what made the legendary coach and broadcaster special.
- Nov 21, 2022: For the FOX NFL crew, a trip to New Jersey for Lions-Giants served as a homecoming for several members of the team.
- Nov 14, 2022: We go behind the scenes for coverage of the Green Bay Packers' thrilling comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
- Nov 7, 2022: The FOX NFL crew headed to Detroit, where some terrific pizza, a ton of research and a frustrated group of Packers awaited Sunday.
- Oct 31, 2022: Get a detailed look inside the FOX production truck, where you'll find an abundance of unhealthy snacks, nicknames galore and a sea of TV monitors.
- Oct 24, 2022: As the FOX NFL Crew called Chiefs-49ers in Week 7, Greg Olsen also hosted a celebration of the game's best tight ends.
- Oct 17, 2022: The FOX team journeyed to Titletown, USA, which provides a lesson in football history, terrific tailgating and a whole lot of nostalgia.
- Oct 10, 2022: With Cowboys fans taking over L.A., the crew prepared for a unique home-field disadvantage Sunday.
- Oct 3, 2022: Analyst Greg Olsen sees the game as an All-Pro tight end who played 14 NFL seasons. The production team is trying to highlight that experienced viewpoint.
- Sept 26, 2022: With Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady taking center stage, the FOX NFL crew captured all the scenes from a battle of legends in Tampa.
- Sept 19, 2022: A fiery Tom Brady, a late-game fracas and a smorgasbord of great food were all on the menu as the FOX NFL crew traveled to New Orleans in Week 2.
- Sept 12, 2022: In the season opener in Minneapolis, FOX's crew captured all the emotions as the Vikings frustrated Aaron Rodgers and Co. NFL lead producer Richie Zyontz has the details.
Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and is in his 23rd season as lead producer. He boasts more than 40 years of experience covering the NFL.
