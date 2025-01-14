National Football League Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: Injuries, A.J. Brown tell the story in Philly Updated Jan. 14, 2025 1:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and is in his 23rd season as the lead producer. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced seven Super Bowls. Throughout the 2024 NFL season, he is providing an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team, including NFL legend Tom Brady, makes its journey toward Super Bowl LIX. Read more behind-the-scenes stories from Richie Zyontz here .

The biting chill of a late Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia was a perfect backdrop for a wild-card contest between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

This city is steeped in history — where the Declaration of Independence was signed and the United States Constitution was adopted.



It’s also a city rich in NFL history.



The City of Brotherly Love was once the literal center of the football universe.



From 1947-1959, league headquarters were run out of a Walnut Street office building. The commissioner was Bert Bell, a Philly native and Penn graduate, who not only founded and owned the Eagles but once coached them too.



The post-World War II NFL was more of a mom-and-pop operation than the slick, heavily marketed product we see today. A call to the league office back then would occasionally result in Commissioner Bell answering the phone. He was Philly through and through, and even died of a heart attack while attending a Steelers-Eagles game at Franklin Field in 1959.



Too bad old Bert wasn’t around in 1960 to see his beloved Birds defeat Vince Lombardi’s Packers in the NFL Championship Game. It was Lombardi’s only playoff loss en route to winning five titles. For the Eagles, well, they would have to wait 57 years before winning another.



Back then, it was Hall of Fame quarterbacks Bart Starr and Norm Van Brocklin squaring off. On Sunday, it was Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts taking center stage, both coming off injuries and playing at less than 100 percent.



Neither quarterback played particularly well, offering up some ugly throws and bad decision-making. Tom Brady noted at our production meeting how Green Bay had a narrow path to victory against the more talented Eagles. Limiting mistakes was the key.

So what happens? They fumble the opening kickoff and Love throws three interceptions. And that was too much to overcome as Philadelphia won 22-10.

Brady is a strong proponent of the mental aspect of playing quarterback. Sound mental processing and decision-making are what floats his boat. On Sunday, Love sank that boat. And Brady didn’t hold back in his critique.



But it wasn’t quarterback play that dominated the game or the broadcast. It was the war of attrition as players were dropping from injuries left and right.

One particularly telling shot was backstage as Green Bay receiver Romeo Doubs was gingerly helped to the locker room after suffering a concussion. It was tough to watch but reinforced the value of placing robotic cameras in hallways to capture those very moments.

Packers lose multiple players to injury during wild-card matchup vs. Eagles

Injuries are sensitive topics, and it sometimes feels like our choice of pictures can be invasive during a delicate moment. But our job is to tell a story, and the injuries on Sunday were a big one.

Now to the one moment that livened up a dreary day of football.



Like many people, I enjoy reading. In my spare time I can often be found gobbling up a biography about Winston Churchill or FDR. Right now I’m into a tale about Lewis and Clark. Fascinating story.



But when I’m producing a game, I tend not to read. Makes it hard to concentrate.

Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown obviously has other thoughts. As our cameras discovered, he has no problem pulling out a book during a playoff game. We’ve witnessed many unique moments through the years, but never a player sitting on the bench reading a book.

A.J. Brown is captured by the FOX cameras reading a book during Sunday's playoff game.

"I haven't seen too many people read books [on the sidelines], but I've seen a quarterback eat a hotdog," Brady remarked on the broadcast.

Needless to say, after we zoomed in on the title, that book is now an Amazon top seller. What a world!



Our world now shifts to Detroit for a Saturday night showdown between the powerhouse Detroit Lions and the upstart Washington Commanders. It will be Brady’s first look at Washington’s sensational rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and we all look forward to hearing his thoughts.

Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and is in his 23rd season as lead producer. He boasts more than 40 years of experience covering the NFL.

