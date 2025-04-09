College Football Which colleges have produced the most first overall picks in NFL draft history? Updated Apr. 9, 2025 3:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL draft is an inexact science, as is which schools the best pro players will ultimately come from. This year's draft epitomizes that uncertainty.

While the school has had a great deal of success in its own right, Miami, which hasn't won the National Championship Game since 2001, looks poised to produce the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, that being quarterback Cam Ward; previously unheralded Colorado may produce a pair of top-10 picks in two-way star Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders; a college football blueblood, Penn State, may produce a top-three pick in defensive end Abdul Carter.

One of the apparent NFL draft trends, though, is the same handful of schools producing most of the highly selected players.

Here are the colleges that have produced the most first overall picks since the first edition of the NFL Draft in 1936.

ADVERTISEMENT

Note: This is an NFL draft list, meaning AFL draft picks and supplemental draft picks aren't included.

Colleges that have produced the most first overall picks in the NFL draft

T-10. Alabama – 2

QB Harry Gilmer (1948): drafted by drafted by Washington , played from 1948-56, two-time Pro Bowler

QB Bryce Young (2023): drafted by drafted by Panthers , played from 2023-present

T-10. California – 2

QB Steve Bartkowski (1975): drafted by drafted by Falcons , played from 1975-86, two-time Pro Bowler

QB Jared Goff (2016): drafted by drafted by Rams , played from 2016-present, four-time Pro Bowler

T-10. Miami – 2

QB Vinny Testaverde (1987): drafted by drafted by Buccaneers , played from 1987-2007, two-time Pro Bowler

DT Russell Maryland (1991): drafted by drafted by Cowboys , played from 1991-2000, one-time Pro Bowler, three Super Bowl titles

T-10. Michigan – 2

RB Tom Harmon (1941): drafted by drafted by Bears , played from 1946-47

OT Jake Long (2008): drafted by drafted by Dolphins , played from 2008-16, four-time Pro Bowler

T-10. Nebraska – 2

FB Sam Francis (1937): drafted by drafted by Eagles , played from 1937-40

WR Irving Fryar (1984): drafted by drafted by Patriots , played from 1984-2000, five-time Pro Bowler

T-10. Penn State – 2

RB Ki-Jana Carter (1995): drafted by drafted by Bengals , played from 1996-2004

DE Courtney Brown (2000): drafted by drafted by Browns , played from 2000-2005

T-10. South Carolina – 2

RB George Rogers (1981): drafted by drafted by Saints , played from 1981-87, two-time Pro Bowler

DE Jadeveon Clowney (2014): drafted by drafted by Texans , played from 2014-present, three-time Pro Bowler

T-10. Tennessee – 2

FB George Cafego (1940): drafted by drafted by Cardinals , played from 1940-45

QB Peyton Manning (1998): drafted by drafted by Colts , played from 1998-2015, seven-time All-Pro, 14-time Pro Bowler, two Super Bowl titles

T-10. Virginia Tech – 2

DE Bruce Smith (1985): drafted by drafted by Bills , played from 1985-2003, eight-time All-Pro, 11-time Pro Bowler

QB Michael Vick (2001): drafted by Falcons, played from 2001-2015, four-time Pro Bowler

T-7. Texas – 3

LB Tommy Nobis (1966): drafted by Falcons, played from 1966-1976, five-time Pro Bowler

RB Earl Campbell (1978): drafted by drafted by Oilers , played from 1978-85, three-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler

DE Kenneth Sims (1982): drafted by Patriots, played from 1982-89

T-7. Ohio State – 3

LB Tom Cousineau (1979): drafted by Bills, played from 1982-87

DT Dan Wilkinson (1994): drafted by drafted by Bengals , played from 1994-2006

OT Orlando Pace (1997): drafted by Rams, played from 1996-2006, three-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler

T-7. LSU – 3

TE Billy Cannon (1960): drafted by Oilers, played from 1960-70, two-time All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowler

QB JaMarcus Russell (2007): drafted by drafted by Raiders , played from 2007-09

QB Joe Burrow (2020): drafted by Bengals, played from 2020-present, two-time Pro Bowler drafted by Bengals, played from 2020-present, two-time Pro Bowler

T-5. Stanford – 4

QB Bobby Garrett (1954): drafted by Browns, played in 1954

QB Jim Plunkett (1971): drafted by Patriots, played from 1971-86, two Super Bowl titles

QB John Elway (1983): drafted by drafted by Broncos , played from 1983-98, nine-time Pro Bowler selection, two Super Bowl titles

QB Andrew Luck (2012): drafted by Colts, played from 2012-18, four-time Pro Bowler drafted by Colts, played from 2012-18, four-time Pro Bowler

T-5. Auburn – 4

RB Tucker Frederickson (1965): drafted by drafted by Giants , played from 1965-71, one-time Pro Bowler

RB Bo Jackson (1986): drafted by Raiders, played from 1987-90, one-time Pro Bowler

LB Aundray Bruce (1988): drafted by Falcons, played from 1988-98

QB Cam Newton (2011): drafted by drafted by Panthers , played from 2011-21, three-time Pro Bowler

T-2. Oklahoma – 5

DE Lee Roy Selmon (1976): drafted by Buccaneers, played from 1976-84, six-time Pro Bowler

RB Billy Sims (1980): drafted by drafted by Lions , played from 1980-84, three-time Pro Bowler

QB Sam Bradford (2010): drafted by Rams, played from 2010-18 drafted by Rams, played from 2010-18

QB Baker Mayfield (2018): drafted by Browns, played from 2018-present, two-time Pro Bowler drafted by Browns, played from 2018-present, two-time Pro Bowler

QB Kyler Murray (2019): drafted by drafted by Cardinals , played from 2019-present, two-time Pro Bowler

T-2. Notre Dame – 5

QB Angelo Bertelli (1944): drafted by Boston Yanks, played from 1946-48

QB Boley Dancewicz (1946): drafted by Boston Yanks, played from 1946-48

E Leon Hart (1950): drafted by Lions, played from 1950-57, one-time All-Pro, three NFL championship titles

RB Paul Hornung (1957): drafted by drafted by Packers , played from 1957-66, two-time All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowler, five combined NFL championship titles

DE Walt Patulski (1972): drafted by Bills, played from 1972-77

T-2. Georgia – 5

B Frankie Sinkwich (1943): drafted by Lions, played from 1943-47, one-time All-Pro

RB Charley Trippi (1945): drafted by Cardinals, played from 1947-55, two-time Pro Bowler, one NFL championship title

E Harry Babcock (1953): drafted by drafted by 49ers , played from 1953-55

QB Matthew Stafford (2009): drafted by Lions, played from 2009-present, two-time Pro Bowler, one Super Bowl title drafted by Lions, played from 2009-present, two-time Pro Bowler, one Super Bowl title

DE Travon Walker (2022): drafted by drafted by Jaguars , played from 2022-present

1. USC – 6

OT Ron Yary (1968): drafted by drafted by Vikings , played from 1968-82, six-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, one NFL Championship title

RB O.J. Simpson (1969): drafted by Bills, played from 1969-79, five-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler

RB Ricky Bell (1977): drafted by Buccaneers, played from 1977-1982

WR Keyshawn Johnson (1996): drafted by Jets, played from 1996-2006, three-time Pro Bowler, one Super Bowl title drafted by Jets, played from 1996-2006, three-time Pro Bowler, one Super Bowl title

QB Carson Palmer (2003): drafted by Bengals, played from 2004-17, three-time Pro Bowler drafted by Bengals, played from 2004-17, three-time Pro Bowler

QB Caleb Williams (2024): drafted by drafted by Bears , played from 2024-present

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience NFL Draft National Football League College Football

share