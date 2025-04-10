National Football League Steelers' T.J. Watt makes bizarre post amid expiring contract; what does it mean? Published Apr. 10, 2025 11:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

T.J. Watt is the heart and soul of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but is trouble brewing for the two sides?

Earlier this week, Watt posted a picture of himself on Instagram where he's signaling "peace out." Is this post contract-related?

Watt is entering the final season of a four-year, $112 million deal, with NFL Media speculating on Thursday morning that the post is potentially related to that financial matter.

Last season, Watt, a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, totaled an NFL-high six forced fumbles, 11.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and 61 combined tackles. He was first among edge defenders in run-defense grade (91.4), third in overall grade (92.2) and sixth in pass-rush grade (90.1), according to Pro Football Focus.

Across his eight-year career (2017-24), which has been spent entirely in Pittsburgh, Watt has registered double-digit sacks in six seasons and led the sport in sacks three times. Watt is first in Steelers history with 108 career sacks and tied for second with 33 forced fumbles, just one behind linebacker Greg Lloyd.

As for potential contract models for Watt and the Steelers, superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, a four-time All-Pro with 102.5 sacks in eight seasons, recently signed a four-year, $160 million extension ($40 million average annual salary) with the Cleveland Browns; star defensive end Maxx Crosby, a four-time Pro Bowler, signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension ($35.5 million average annual salary) with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Elsewhere, the Steelers continue to wait on veteran quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to decide if he wants to play for them in the wake of losing both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in free agency. Pittsburgh did reunite with quarterback Mason Rudolph, who played for the franchise from 2018-23, while also acquiring wide receiver and two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks.

The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 season that saw them lose five combined games to end the season, lowlighted by a loss to the AFC North-rival Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild-card round.

