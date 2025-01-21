National Football League Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: An up-close look at star rookie Jayden Daniels Updated Jan. 21, 2025 11:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Richie Zyontz

FOX NFL Lead Producer

Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and is in his 23rd season as the lead producer. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced seven Super Bowls. Throughout the 2024 NFL season, he is providing an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team, including NFL legend Tom Brady, makes its journey toward Super Bowl LIX. Read more behind-the-scenes stories from Richie Zyontz here .

The Detroit Lions and their Honolulu Blues — such a classic pairing. Like ham and cheese, Abbott and Costello or Montana to Rice, it's hard to imagine one without the other.

For 90 years since moving from Portsmouth, Ohio in 1934, Honolulu Blue has been the color prominently featured on the Lions’ home uniforms. Their owner at the time, George Richards, selected it from a catalog, claiming it reminded him of the ocean hues he admired on a Hawaiian vacation.

Jared Goff sports the iconic Honolulu Blue of the Detroit Lions.

And on Saturday night, under the bright indoor lights of Ford Field, the Lions and their Honolulu Blues took on the white and burgundy-clad Washington Commanders in an NFC divisional round matchup.



In a few short years, Detroit has gone from bumbling losers into a team every network wants to cover. They haven't won a championship since 1957, when Eisenhower was president, the Ford Thunderbird was the rage of the road, and "Gunsmoke" was television’s highest-rated show.



That title team featured seven Hall of Famers and was quarterbacked by the notable hard-living, tough guy Bobby Layne — the Blonde Bomber.



A Tale of Two QBs …



Unfortunately, on Saturday night, the Lions' current blonde quarterback Jared Goff didn't play like The Bomber — he simply bombed. Three interceptions and one lost fumble morphed Ford Field from a madhouse at the start of the game into a morgue at the end as the wild-card Commanders stunned the home crowd and the entire football world with a 45-31 victory.

Unlike Marc Antony, or was it Carmelo Anthony, in William Shakespeare’s "Julius Caesar," we came to praise the Lions not bury them. A win by Detroit seemed pre-destined. That would have meant a championship game at home and their first-ever trip to the Super Bowl. But as Lee Corso would say, "not so fast."



What started out feeling like a coronation for the home team quickly turned into a coming-out party for the visitors. The Washington franchise has suffered through a quarter-century of futility with bad ownership and a carousel of ineffective quarterback play.

Tom Brady summed it up perfectly by saying all those mistakes and misfires can be erased by finding the right quarterback. Enter Jayden Daniels.

It was a tale of two quarterbacks on Saturday in Detroit.

Our crew had not covered Washington all season. This was Brady’s first close-up look at their sensational rookie quarterback. And boy was he impressive. At our Saturday morning production meeting, Brady kept using the word "fearless" in describing not only Daniels but head coach Dan Quinn’s overall coaching style.



Daniels was certainly fearless on the big stage. No turnovers, no sacks, and he showed Brady-like poise under pressure, repeatedly earning the GOAT’s praise.

And his poise was something to behold. While his veteran counterpart wilted, Daniels was an iceman with a smile. The emotional makeup of the quarterback really resonates with Tom, and in Daniels, composure-and wise decision-making really stood out. Not to mention his speed and throwing accuracy. He possesses the "whole package" in Brady’s words.



Pacing and Rhythm

Washington plays at a fast-break pace, similar to a college team. And that kept us on our toes. So much to show, so little time to show it. But as broadcasters, you have to follow the rhythm of the game. Missing snaps equals poor coverage, a note other networks should take heed of. It’s been drilled into us at Fox since we were born in 1994. Fundamentals count in football and television.



As usual, our stellar camera crew captured some amazing images. The tight, intimate replay of Washington receiver Dyami Brown catching a pass while the defender had seemingly blocked his vision was remarkable. The inside-the-helmet anguish on Washington offensive lineman Sam Cosmi’s face after suffering a devastating knee injury was gut-wrenching. And finally, the unfiltered joy of Daniels at the game's end was a sight to behold.

The FOX crew chats with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.

Now we are off to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game. FOX will have a cast of hundreds on hand with the presence of our pre-game show.

Two NFC East teams battling it out at this stage of the playoffs for the first time since the Giants and Redskins in 1987. Two cities separated by 140 miles.

Two bitter rivals that know each other inside out. A trip to the Super Bowl at stake.

Can’t wait!

Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and is in his 23rd season as lead producer. He boasts more than 40 years of experience covering the NFL.

