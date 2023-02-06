National Football League Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: The road to Super Bowl LVII 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Throughout the 2022 season, FOX NFL producer Richie Zyontz provided an inside look as the network's new No. 1 broadcast team made its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.

Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons.

The clash between the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) will mark the seventh Super Bowl Zyontz has produced.

As the team's season-long journey comes to an end, here's a look back at all the stops on the road to Arizona as this new broadcast team came together:

ADVERTISEMENT

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more