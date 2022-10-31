National Football League Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: Truckin' through L.A. 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Richie Zyontz

FOX NFL Lead Producer

Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Some folks work in offices. Others in their homes. Our workplace every Sunday is the inside of a truck.

It’s not a pickup or a U-Haul, but a semi truck. But unlike the semis you see on every highway toting around furniture or vegetables, our truck transports millions of dollars of broadcast equipment.

The FOX Sports production can be converted into a mobile television studio in just a few hours. (Photo courtesy of Richie Zyontz)

Our team of drivers generally arrive Friday mornings. They park the trucks either outside the stadium or in a designated loading dock area inside, adjacent to the field.

Three to four hours is all it takes to convert our big rig into a mobile television studio.

At first glance inside our truck, you’ll be struck by the 20-foot-wide wall of monitors, the many work stations with dozens of switches, buttons and speakers, and the futuristic board that sits in front of our technical director, Colby Bourgeois. Prying eyes might also notice the refrigerator, coffee maker and unhealthy snack foods, which are a staple of our industry.

Producer Richie Zyontz sits in front of a wall of TV monitors and tracks the action coming in from the 20 cameras inside the stadium. (Photo courtesy of Richie Zyontz)

All those TV screens …

The monitor wall is strategically laid out to accommodate the vision of the producer and director.

Director Rich Russo focuses on the monitors showing the output of his 20 cameras. They are identified by number and name of the camera person. These numbers are not chosen randomly, but logically based on their location around the field.

As producer, my eyes lock onto the 15 replay monitors indicated with letters or colors. To make ourselves sound smart, some are identified with Greek letters such as Delta and Gamma. For Super Bowls, we expand into geography with machines called Utah, Idaho and Montana. (My request for Uzbekistan has never picked up steam.)

In addition, both Russo and I keep an eye on the monitors that display the graphics. That’s just what the eyes are doing — I’ll save the ears for another week.

One footnote to life in the truck: In addition to unhealthy foods, another industry staple are nicknames. Enter our truck, and you’ll hear names such as Mookie, Gibby, Drano, Buzz, Chevy, Schlo and Crash. And trust me, they all enjoy a good snack.

Camerman Andy Mitchell provides all the action from position No. 9 during Sunday's game between the Niners and Rams at SoFi Stadium. (Photo courtesy of Richie Zyontz)

Camera 9 and Videotape 0

For 25 years, Andy Mitchell has captured outstanding pictures from his low end-zone camera position, No. 9. For that entire time, Lars Pacheco has recorded and replayed Andy’s shots from his replay machine, labeled 0.

Mitchell's low end-zone position is perfect to deliver tight shots of the action. (Photo courtesy of Richie Zyontz)

Andy, an ever-cheerful Philadelphian (imagine that?), has a cinematographer’s eye for framing tight, dramatic pictures. A reel of the best shots of Andy’s career might take hours to view.

Lars, a San Franciscan recently relocated to Ohio, has terrific instincts and judgment — someone I trust completely. Their work ethic and dedication is outstanding. All they lack are nicknames.

Mitchell and replay operator Lars Pacheco have worked together for the past 25 years. (Photo courtesy of Richie Zyontz)

A great day for pictures

Divisional games are special. The Rams and 49ers do not like each other. The animosity ramped up before the game, with some pushing and shoving continuing throughout.

This intensity enhances a broadcast. Mitchell and our entire camera crew documented the boiling tempers on the field and on the sidelines.

In a game with many stars, one shined the brightest.

With tempers flaring all around, newly acquired San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey kept his cool and stole the show by becoming the first player since 2005 to record a rushing, passing and receiving TD in the same game.

Our field-level cameras provided dynamic, tight pictures of McCaffrey all afternoon. His all-around performance helped San Francisco roll to a 31-14 victory.

Now, our drivers will saddle up the big rigs and head to Detroit next week for another divisional battle between the Packers and Lions.

