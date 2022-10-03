National Football League Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: How Greg Olsen views game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Richie Zyontz

FOX NFL Lead Producer

Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the past 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.

DALLAS — A month into the season seems like an appropriate time to discuss the chemistry building between our established production crew and its new analyst.

When it comes to getting comfortable with analyst Greg Olsen, our goal as a crew is to understand and master my newly created science of "Olsenology."

In our very brief time together, it's quite apparent Olsen, a former All-Pro tight end and 14-year veteran, loves football. He coaches his 11-year-old son Tate's team during the week and enjoys bringing a teaching aspect to our telecasts.

Behind the Scenes: A course in "Olsenology" Analyst Greg Olsen coaches the FOX NFL crew in a production meeting, detailing all the storylines to watch in the Commanders-Cowboys game.

At our Saturday evening production meetings, Olsen thoroughly lays out his thoughts about the game, and that often leads to interesting group discussions. Curiosity is an important quality in a broadcaster, and Olsen has it in abundance. He wants to be great at this broadcasting job — yet doesn't take himself too seriously.

Olsen and partner Kevin Burkhardt have a wonderful ease and closeness to their relationship off the air, which clearly shows up during the broadcast.

On a personal level, I've discovered Olsen is a "hugger" — as in hugging other humans. At 6-foot-5, he is a large man whose wingspan can make us mere mortals disappear in his embrace. My ribs are still sore from a hug two weeks ago.

Each week, Olsen shows up in a different ballcap of a minor-league baseball team — very cool in my book. He revels in the long and loud Saturday night dinners with our production crew. And remember the old saying that I'm just making up now, "a crew that eats and laughs together, thrives together."

Greg Olsen regularly sports the hat of a different minor-league baseball at the production meetings. This week's cap featured the Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies. (Photo courtesy of Richie Zyontz)

As it relates to the broadcast, I define "Olsenology" as understanding how Greg sees the game. What are his thought processes? Where do his eyes go on a given play? This is the challenge for director Rich Russo and me as the season unfolds. The moment when we become better mind-readers will determine our grade in "Olsenology."

How can we help?

Here is the standard line from a producer to any player-turned-analyst: "Be yourself."

Brilliant advice, huh?

Yet those words are truly the starting point for a TV career. Comfort in your own skin is critical, and that can't happen if you try too hard to be someone you aren't.

"This defense is SPECIAL!" Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen break down the Cowboys' impressive defense and Cooper Rush's performance in their win over Washington.

My initial suggestion always involves not "overtalking." Analysts know so much and see so much that it's hard condensing their thoughts within the pace of an NFL game.

Games last three hours, there's plenty of time for all points to be made. Olsen and I have discussed this and are on the same page. In fact, a gentle reminder early in the game to Olsen echoed that very point.

Our job as producers is to monitor and minimize the bad habits, while allowing and building upon all the good qualities to flourish. And Olsen has plenty of those.

It will be a fun ride this season because we have a willing student in Greg Olsen.

Doing more with less

"Overtalking" also applies to the producers. Up and down the production chain, we advise the team to not overdo it with advice to the analyst.

Producers and directors need to be concise in their communications during a game. We deal in split seconds. No time for wasted words.

Broadcast associates must construct sharp, readable graphics and not eye-test charts. Why say or write 20 words when 10 will do.

"Less is more" is a phrase drummed into me many years ago, and I continue drumming it today.

Let's talk ball

I enjoy our Saturday production meetings where we tee up Olsen and let him dissect the game. While everyone contributes, this is really an opportunity for us to listen to and be guided by the analyst.

With the Cowboys and Commanders, the two players he felt we needed to focus on were Washington quarterback Carson Wentz and Dallas defensive stud Micah Parsons.

"Another great team win." Cooper Rush stops by with Erin Andrews to talk about winning his third straight start this season.

Olsen thinks Parsons is the best defensive player in football, which he said Saturday and again during the broadcast Sunday. Strong opinions don’t count if you leave them in a hotel conference room, so good for Olsen saying it on the air.

As for Wentz, he got the hell beat of him again, an unfortunate trend for Washington. Even in their special all black uniforms, the Commanders could not protect Wentz from Parsons and a swarming Dallas defense as the Cowboys rolled to a 25-10 victory.

But a frustrated Wentz does get credit for tablet awareness choosing to throw a water bottle with one hand while still gripping his tablet in the other. Perhaps Tom Brady was watching.

Next week we stay with the Cowboys as they travel out west to face the Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). Let’s see if Rams great Aaron Donald can knock Parsons off Olsen’s top defensive player list.

