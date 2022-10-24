National Football League
Behind the scenes with FOX NFL Crew: National Tight Ends Day
By Richie Zyontz
FOX NFL Lead Producer

Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He boasts more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Autumn is a time for holidays. Kids have Halloween. Families gather on Thanksgiving. 

But the fourth Sunday in October is an occasion special to football. It is National Tight Ends Day. Never heard of it? Well, it's real — inspired by the phrase first uttered by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018. His teammate, All-Pro tight end George Kittle, then picked it up and ran with it all the way to national recognition for a brand-new holiday.

Our own tight end Greg Olsen, never one to turn down a celebration, proudly called the game Sunday featuring two of the NFL's best tight ends in Kittle and Kansas City's Travis Kelce

Tight ends of the world: Unite. This is your day!

You're on candid camera …

Kittle and Kelce are two of the game's most colorful players. Their emotions add flavor and flair to every telecast. 

What better way to celebrate National Tight Ends Day than a gathering of Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen and George Kittle. (Photo courtesy of Richie Zyontz)

Whether on the field or on the sidelines, the two gregarious tight ends draw the attention of the TV cameras. What happens on the field is usually well-documented — on the sidelines, not as much.

Not many players throw tablets or get in fights with teammates. Those are the sideline shots that garner headlines. 

But the human side of the game is always evident on a team's bench. Two defensive backs discussing what just happened on a blown coverage; a quarterback congratulating his offensive line after a scoring drive; the head coach gathering the team for a little chewing out. 

These shots add great value to a telecast, and they don't materialize by accident.

We are often alerted to these interactions by our two excellent sideline reporters, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. They are our eyes and ears on the field, helping alert the production truck to pictures and developing storylines that would otherwise go unseen and unheard. 

Sideline reporters continually feed information to the producer and the announcers in the booth.

Through these speakers, lead producer Richie Zyontz is able to hear information from sideline reporters Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews. (Photo courtesy of Richie Zyontz)

The dialogue is constant — to the point that I often wish I had a third ear. But it's well worth it. They provide information on injuries and are within earshot and eyeshot of every gripe and grin on the benches.

This is all in addition to the information they gather during the week and prior to the game, speaking to players and coaches and supplementing the preparation done by Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt.

Reporters must adhere to rules laid out by the NFL for this sideline access. Dotted lines surrounding the bench area dictate where our cameras and reporters can and can't go. Talking to players or coaches during the game or reporting verbatim on conversations they overhear is prohibited. 

Nevertheless, the observations coming from Erin and Tom greatly enhance every telecast.

Erin Andrews sits down with Travis Kelce

Erin Andrews sits down with Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce discusses his fashion and being the best tight end in the NFL today.

Keeping the train on the tracks

We have 80 crew members who travel weekly, with another 50 hired in the home city. That's 130 people who require management and direction. 

These responsibilities fall on the shoulders of our production managers, Stephen Rebout and Sean Boyd.

Production managers Stephen Rebout and Sean Boyd juggle all the logistical challenges to keep the FOX NFL crew running smoothly. (Photo courtesy of Richie Zyontz)

Working under a terrific operations department in Los Angeles, they handle a wide range of issues — from scheduling, catering, credentialing, and security, to all dealings with stadium operations.

And they flex their organizational skills with efficiency and finesse.

Stephen, who spent part of his childhood milking cows and baling hay on a 3,000-acre farm in Wisconsin, brings the necessary calm and patience. Three years of working ESPN's College Game Day, the traveling circus of a college football show, more than prepared him for the Fox A-crew.

Rebout sorts through the credentials for the 130-person crew. (Photo courtesy of Richie Zyontz)

Sean, a former two-time NCAA cross-country champion at Auburn, is upbeat and outgoing, always ready with a smile and a fist bump. After coaching high school basketball and working under legendary statistician Barry Strumpf, Sean joined us last season and could now probably run for mayor of the crew.

These guys troubleshoot situations before they become problems and truly keep our train on the tracks each week. 

All 130 of us say thank you!

The newest Niner

A funny thing happened on the way to our tight-end celebration. 

On Thursday evening, San Francisco pulled off a trade for Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan could hardly contain his glee on our Friday morning call with him. One of the NFL's more creative play-callers was thrilled to get a new toy. 

McCaffrey's arrival sent the 49ers' pro shop into overdrive. Erin Andrews discovered there was concern that not enough McCaffrey jerseys were produced to meet the demand.

Our cameras followed McCaffrey's every move from the moment he first hit the field in pregame.

And while McCaffrey and our two star tight ends had their moments, it turned out to be Patrick Mahomes' day. 

"We've got playmakers everywhere"

"We've got playmakers everywhere"
Patrick Mahomes talks with Tom Rinaldi about all the weapons the Chiefs have on offense and why they are so dangerous when they have the ball.

Throwing for 423 yards and three TDs, the Chiefs QB displayed the same brilliance that orchestrated K.C.'s Super Bowl LIV victory over San Francisco.

Next week, we stay with the 49ers as they travel south to Los Angeles to play the Rams in an NFC West showdown.

