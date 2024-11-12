National Football League Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: Broadcasting legends, from Madden to Brady Published Nov. 12, 2024 9:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Richie Zyontz

FOX NFL Lead Producer

Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and is in his 23rd season as the lead producer. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced seven Super Bowls. Throughout the 2024 NFL season, he is providing an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team, including NFL legend Tom Brady, makes its journey toward Super Bowl LIX. Read more behind-the-scenes stories from Richie Zyontz here .

Before knowing how to drive or needing to shave, I was sitting in a Green Bay steakhouse watching former Washington Redskins coach George Allen diagram plays on a tablecloth. Seated to his right was Lindsey Nelson, a legendary football and baseball broadcaster, whom I had grown up idolizing as a New York Mets fan.

The year was 1981, and that was the announcing team I was assigned to as a rookie at CBS Sports. Before season’s end, I had worked with Vin Scully, Jack Buck, Hank Stram and Roger Staubach — all larger-than-life figures to a starry-eyed sports fan like me.

That was a long time ago, yet those memories remain indelibly etched in my heart.

Fast-forward five years, and Rich Russo was earning his rookie stripes on CBS’ top NFL crew, of which I was also a part of.

Fresh out of Penn State, the young Long Islander and college lacrosse star now found himself playing poker on Friday nights with the intimidating presence of John Madden sitting across from him. Madden was a damned good poker player — Russo not so much.

Richie Zyontz (left) with John Madden at the NFC Championship Game in January of 1983. (Photo courtesy of Richie Zyontz)

However, what he lacked in poker prowess he more than made up for in other sports. In college, as I mentioned, he was a lacrosse standout, once scoring 10 goals in a game. In fact, it was a serendipitous phone call from his assistant coach to a friend at CBS Sports that opened the door to Russo’s future career.

Early memories, unforgettable learning experiences

Speaking of youthful memories — Russo was once assigned to help out on an interview with NFL legend Jim Brown, who was himself an All-American lacrosse player at Syracuse. As an icebreaker, the two Long Islanders started having a catch — the Hall of Famer from Manhasset and the kid from Massapequa Park, tossing a lacrosse ball. The moment was captured on tape, and has since been resurrected quite often by Russo’s coworkers.

Behind the Scenes: Rich Russo plays lacrosse with Jim Brown

We were fortunate to have learned from the best. Not just Madden, but legendary production figures like Bob Stenner, Sandy Grossman and Bob Fishman. We observed how they worked and interacted with their crews, their attention to detail, their leadership skills, and most importantly, how they respected and covered the games.

But mostly we listened and absorbed, and that paid dividends.

Rich Russo (left) with Richie Zyontz in 2022. They will be working their sixth Super Bowl together in February. (Photo courtesy of Richie Zyontz)

Passing that knowledge on to our ‘rookie’

Now in 2024, Russo is halfway through his 16th season as the lead director on FOX, applying all the lessons he learned from his mentors. Many of our technical crew members have been with us for years, and are our friends as well as co-workers. Teamwork is the key, and when that sentiment is emphasized by the director and producer, a very positive and relaxed tone is set for all.

One of Russo’s best qualities is his ability to listen and follow the announcers. That’s why our broadcasts make sense, because the pictures always match the words. It’s a rather simple formula.

Behind the Scenes: Rich Russo directs 49ers vs. Buccaneers | NFL on FOX

That cohesiveness can only pay dividends for an incoming rookie analyst like Tom Brady, especially when the people manning the truck have been friends and colleagues for 38 years.

Despite all of these warm sentiments, our games have not always been the most dramatic. Our first nine tilts had mostly been blowouts, and Brady must have been wondering when he’d finally have a game he could sink his analytic chops into.

But our Week 10 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers would buck that trend, and Brady’s chops worked just fine.

Finally handed a close game to call down the stretch, Tom Brady (with Kevin Burkhardt) was on point and concise, consistently staying ahead of the action. (Photo courtesy of Richie Zyontz)

At our Saturday night production meeting, Brady clearly explained what the return of Christian McCaffrey would mean to head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. With McCaffrey out, the team had lost its identity, according to Tom, and the star’s return would restore their swagger. On the other side, Brady has been impressed with Tampa’s young offensive coordinator Liam Coen, and his relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Stepping up in the most dramatic moments

Throughout the broadcast, Brady was on point and concise, consistently staying ahead of the action.

In the early stages of his new career, it’s more the mechanics than the content that has presented a challenge. The guy’s brain oozes experience and knowledge, but even the greatest player of all time has to figure out the rhythm and timing that the great analysts ultimately master. How to make a point quickly, how to listen and interact with your partner, how to teach the game and work with replays, and how to present all these elements in a tone that viewers are comfortable with. From our vantage point in the truck, all of those yardsticks were reached.

As the rookie among a veteran group, Brady has been deferential to our alleged wisdom and judgment. But in recent weeks, he has increasingly taken charge from the booth, being more vocal on the talk-back, asking for specific shots and replays. That’s a welcome thing, as our broadcast should revolve around what he feels is important. And finally having a close game to call gave Tom the chance to really take charge down the stretch, pointing out the strategy and game management in the closing minutes.

Meanwhile, Russo and our technical crew had a fabulous day, capturing dramatic images on and off the field, including a sideline altercation between San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and the 49ers beleaguered kicker Jake Moody — he of the three missed field goals.

When Moody finally connected on the game winner, our shots told a vivid story of the emotions on both sides.

So, after 10 weeks, the road teams have won nine of our games. That bodes well for the Green Bay Packers next Sunday in Chicago, in what is always a meaningful game between two heated rivals. Brady, the sixth-round draft choice, will get an up-close look at Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the very first pick in this year’s draft.

Brady has such great insight into the development of young quarterbacks, so we are all excited to hear his thoughts.

Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and is in his 23rd season as lead producer. He boasts more than 40 years of experience covering the NFL.

