National Football League Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: 'Tush Push' rule at center of NFC title game Updated Jan. 28, 2025 10:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Richie Zyontz

FOX NFL Lead Producer

Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and is in his 23rd season as the lead producer. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced seven Super Bowls. Throughout the 2024 NFL season, he is providing an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team, including NFL legend Tom Brady, makes its journey toward Super Bowl LIX. Read more behind-the-scenes stories from Richie Zyontz here .

"It was a grey day, that least fleshly of all weathers; a day of dreams and far hopes and clear visions."



I doubt F. Scott Fitzgerald knew much about football. When he penned those words in his first novel, "Paradise Lost," in 1920, the NFL was entering its first season.



Too bad old Fitzy wasn’t around in South Philly on Sunday, for he would have enjoyed seeing those lofty thoughts come to life.

Under cloudy skies, with hopes and dreams on the line, a packed house at full throat, and a trip to Super Bowl LIX at stake, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders put on quite a show in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.



And boy were there plot lines!

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's start with "Bracegate."



Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts entered the game with a balky knee. There was much speculation whether he'd wear a brace on it. Braces can definitely hinder a quarterback’s mobility, and mobility is the name of Hurts’ game. So it’s a piece of information that would be helpful to know.



In our video chat with head coach Nick Sirianni on Saturday morning, he guarded that information as if he were General Eisenhower protecting his plans for the Normandy invasion. No help there.

So our camera crew was ready and documented Hurts in pregame warmups indeed wearing the brace, which we reported on moments before kickoff.

Jalen Hurts was spotted during pregame wearing a knee brace.

But the plot thickens.

When the Eagles took the field after a very long Washington opening possession, Hurts trotted onto the field without the brace. Now, perhaps it just didn’t feel comfortable, but the dog and pony show seemed unnecessary.



Luckily, the cure for the quarterback’s bad knee was just hand the ball to Saquon Barkley. After the Commanders spent the opening seven minutes driving down the field only to earn a field goal, the Eagles simply tucked the ball into Saquon’s belly and scored a touchdown in 16 seconds. And that gets us to plot line No. 2.



America’s New Sweetheart …

I’ll never forget the great John Madden’s take on Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders many years ago: "He’s the most unassuming superstar I’ve ever been around". And Madden was around quite a few. Humility and class defined Sanders. Score a touchdown, hand the ball to the official. No muss no fuss. Electrifying on the field, completely grounded off it.



Now a generation later, Barkley has picked up that mantle. After wasting away in a swamp of incompetence known as the Jersey Meadowlands, Barkley was inexplicably allowed to escape down the turnpike into the loving arms of their archrivals.



In line with Madden’s take on Sanders, Saquon is an absolutely delightful person to chat with. There’s no ego, just a love for the game, appreciation for his teammates, and a genuine humility that makes rooting for him quite easy. Throughout the broadcast, our fabulous camera crew captured his unbridled joy with smiles wide enough to span the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Now those smiles will be on display for all the world to see in the Super Bowl in two weeks.

The Rule Book ….



Two weeks ago, our cameras caught Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown casually reading a book during play in a wild-card game. On Sunday, the book in the spotlight was the NFL Rule Book, specifically Rule 12, Section 3, Article 2, known to none as "Fouls to Prevent a Score."

Thankfully, we’ve got former Head of NFL Officiating Mike Pereira on our side.



With the Eagles in Tush Push territory down at Washington’s goal line, Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu did his best Superfly Jimmy Snuka imitation and repeatedly came flying through the air in trying to prevent a touchdown. Even before referee Sean Hochuli could explain what was happening, Pereira was all over it, explaining that a touchdown can be rewarded to the offense by virtue of repeated infractions.

A wild scene took place at the goal line, nearly resulting in a bizarre ruling.

Arcane doesn’t begin to describe this rule, and after the game, Mike told me he couldn’t recall one instance of it ever being applied.

After Hochuli’s announcement, Washington got the message, but Philly eventually got the touchdown.



Philly Special ….



And finally, a funny moment from our GOAT in residence, Tom Brady. After director Rich Russo took a shot of former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, he of the famous Philly Special touchdown catch in Super Bowl LII against Brady’s Patriots, Brady blurted out in self-deprecating honesty, "Nick, I don’t hate you. I’m just jealous of you."



You see, Brady had a chance at a rare pass catch himself in that game but failed to haul it in. That quip capped off a strong day for the rookie broadcaster in a game that went in many directions. Brady stayed ahead of it all, proactively pointing out strategy and, once again, taking us inside the thought process of playing quarterback.

But as always, it's the pictures that define a broadcast. We are blessed with the best crew in the business and their images spoke volumes.

The view from the Eagles' on-field celebration as captured from the broadcast booth.

The shot of Eagles offensive lineman and warrior Landon Dickerson on the sidelines barely able to walk yet insisting on going back in the game. Saquon Barkley, his night over, joyously running on the field to celebrate his backup's touchdown.

And best of all, the greatest closeup of an actual Eagle from veteran cameraman and budding ornithologist Mario Zecca.

It was quite a day.



Now there’s one game to go. It’s a rematch of the Super Bowl on FOX two years ago between the Eagles and Chiefs. In a term trademarked by former Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley, the Chiefs will be vying for a "three-peat" — three consecutive championships, which has never been accomplished in the Super Bowl Era.



Tom Brady in the booth, Patrick Mahomes on the field.

It might be the best storyline of all.

Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and is in his 23rd season as lead producer. He boasts more than 40 years of experience covering the NFL.

share