National Football League 2025 NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3 date, time: Schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming for Day 2 Updated Apr. 25, 2025 1:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft is here! Round 1 is in the books and Rounds 2-3 get underway today. Find out everything you need to know:

What time does Round 2 of the NFL Draft start?

Rounds 2 and 3 get underway today. The start time is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Round 3 will follow as soon as Round 2 is over.

2025 NFL Draft Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 25 to April 27.

Round 1: Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 26 at noon ET.

Shedeur Sanders falling out of the 1st round is a 'highway robbery' | The Facility

Where is the NFL Draft taking place?

The 2025 NFL Draft is being hosted by Green Bay, Wisconsin. The event will be held in Lambeau Field and Titletown District.

Where can I watch the NFL Draft? What channel will it be on?

NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will provide coverage.

How can I stream the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft will have a couple of ways to stream the draft, including YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

How can I watch the NFL Draft for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local ABC station, you can catch all three days of the Draft on ABC.

How can I watch 2025 Draft highlights?

NFL Draft highlights, live analysis and more can be found on the 2025 FOX Sports NFL Draft page.

Who can I expect to be drafted?

Our FOX Sports team created an NFL Mock Draft for Round 2.

2025 NFL Draft Round 2 Order

33. Cleveland Browns (3-14)

34. New York Giants (3-14)

35. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

36. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)

37. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)

38. New England Patriots (4-13)

39. Chicago Bears (5-12) — from Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints (5-12)

41. Chicago Bears (5-12)

42. New York Jets (5-12)

43. San Francisco 49ers (6-11)

44. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)

45. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

46. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

47. Arizona Cardinals (8-9)

48. Miami Dolphins (8-9)

49. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

50. Seattle Seahawks (10-7)

51. Denver Broncos (10-7)

52. Seattle Seahawks (10-7) — from Steelers

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)

54. Green Bay Packers (11-6)

55. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

56. Buffalo Bills (13-4) — from Vikings through Texans

57. Carolina Panthers (5-12) — from Rams

58. Houston Texans (10-7)

59. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)

60. Detroit Lions (15-2)

61. Washington Commanders (12-5)

62. Buffalo Bills (13-4)

63. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)

64. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

2025 NFL Draft Round 3 Order

65. New York Giants (3-14)

66. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) — from Titans

67. Cleveland Browns (3-14)

68. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)

69. New England Patriots (4-13)

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)

71. New Orleans Saints (5-12)

72. Chicago Bears (5-12)

73. New York Jets (5-12)

74. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

75. San Francisco 49ers (6-11)

76. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)

77. New England Patriots (4-13) — from Falcons

78. Arizona Cardinals (8-9)

79. Houston Texans (10-7) — from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders

80. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

81. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

82. Seattle Seahawks (10-7)

83. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)

85. Denver Broncos (10-7)

86. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

87. Green Bay Packers (11-6)

88. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13) — from Vikings

89. Houston Texans (10-7)

90. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

91. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)

92. Seattle Seahawks (10-7) — from Lions through Jets and Raiders

93. New Orleans Saints (5-12) — from Commanders

94. Cleveland Browns (3-14) — from Bills

95. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)

96. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

97. Minnesota Vikings (14-3) — Compensatory Selection

98. Miami Dolphins (8-9) — Compensatory Selection

99. New York Giants (3-14) — Compensatory Selection

100. San Francisco 49ers (6-11) — Special Compensatory Selection

101. Los Angeles Rams (10-7) — Special Compensatory Selection

102. Detroit Lions (15-2)

Check out a full view of picks and results.

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more