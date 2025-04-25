2025 NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3 date, time: Schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming for Day 2
The 2025 NFL Draft is here! Round 1 is in the books and Rounds 2-3 get underway today. Find out everything you need to know:
What time does Round 2 of the NFL Draft start?
Rounds 2 and 3 get underway today. The start time is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Round 3 will follow as soon as Round 2 is over.
2025 NFL Draft Schedule
The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 25 to April 27.
- Round 1: Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET.
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET.
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 26 at noon ET.
Where is the NFL Draft taking place?
The 2025 NFL Draft is being hosted by Green Bay, Wisconsin. The event will be held in Lambeau Field and Titletown District.
Where can I watch the NFL Draft? What channel will it be on?
NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will provide coverage.
How can I stream the NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft will have a couple of ways to stream the draft, including YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.
How can I watch the NFL Draft for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local ABC station, you can catch all three days of the Draft on ABC.
How can I watch 2025 Draft highlights?
NFL Draft highlights, live analysis and more can be found on the 2025 FOX Sports NFL Draft page.
Who can I expect to be drafted?
Our FOX Sports team created an NFL Mock Draft for Round 2.
2025 NFL Draft Round 2 Order
33. Cleveland Browns (3-14)
34. New York Giants (3-14)
35. Tennessee Titans (3-14)
36. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)
37. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)
38. New England Patriots (4-13)
39. Chicago Bears (5-12) — from Panthers
40. New Orleans Saints (5-12)
41. Chicago Bears (5-12)
42. New York Jets (5-12)
43. San Francisco 49ers (6-11)
44. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)
45. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)
46. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)
47. Arizona Cardinals (8-9)
48. Miami Dolphins (8-9)
49. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)
50. Seattle Seahawks (10-7)
51. Denver Broncos (10-7)
52. Seattle Seahawks (10-7) — from Steelers
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)
54. Green Bay Packers (11-6)
55. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)
56. Buffalo Bills (13-4) — from Vikings through Texans
57. Carolina Panthers (5-12) — from Rams
58. Houston Texans (10-7)
59. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)
60. Detroit Lions (15-2)
61. Washington Commanders (12-5)
62. Buffalo Bills (13-4)
63. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)
64. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
2025 NFL Draft Round 3 Order
65. New York Giants (3-14)
66. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) — from Titans
67. Cleveland Browns (3-14)
68. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)
69. New England Patriots (4-13)
70. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)
71. New Orleans Saints (5-12)
72. Chicago Bears (5-12)
73. New York Jets (5-12)
74. Carolina Panthers (5-12)
75. San Francisco 49ers (6-11)
76. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)
77. New England Patriots (4-13) — from Falcons
78. Arizona Cardinals (8-9)
79. Houston Texans (10-7) — from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders
80. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)
81. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)
82. Seattle Seahawks (10-7)
83. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)
85. Denver Broncos (10-7)
86. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)
87. Green Bay Packers (11-6)
88. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13) — from Vikings
89. Houston Texans (10-7)
90. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
91. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)
92. Seattle Seahawks (10-7) — from Lions through Jets and Raiders
93. New Orleans Saints (5-12) — from Commanders
94. Cleveland Browns (3-14) — from Bills
95. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)
96. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
97. Minnesota Vikings (14-3) — Compensatory Selection
98. Miami Dolphins (8-9) — Compensatory Selection
99. New York Giants (3-14) — Compensatory Selection
100. San Francisco 49ers (6-11) — Special Compensatory Selection
101. Los Angeles Rams (10-7) — Special Compensatory Selection
102. Detroit Lions (15-2)
Check out a full view of picks and results.
